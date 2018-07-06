Big prizes for fishing classic

WETTING ALINE: Tyler and Alyssa Starkey at the Evans Head Fishing Classic last year.

WETTING ALINE: Tyler and Alyssa Starkey at the Evans Head Fishing Classic last year. Susanna Freymark

IT'S time for the annual Evans Head Fishing Classic, with the main briefing for the week-long event tonight at 7pm.

About $100,000 in prizes and cash is up for grabs in this comp, where catch and release is encouraged but not compulsory.

There are big cash prizes for photos of the longest of just about any species you're likely to catch, and cash for runners-up too.

Photos must be of live fish on a brag mat/ruler with the angler's daily token displayed.

The main random draw prizes are boat-motor-trailer packages valued around $26,000 and $14,000, Hobie kayaks and Lowrance fish finders.

Random draws for other prizes will take place each night throughout the comp.

There'll be cadet (12-16 years, $20) and junior (to 12 years, $10) competitions tomorrow and Sunday and these entries can be upgraded to main competition week-long $130 entries.

Estuary and offshore fishing boundaries are from Cape Byron (where marine parks allow) to Yamba.

Things start tonight and wind up with the main prize draws and presentation a week from tonight.

Each evening at the Classic HQ behind the RSL Club there is a food alley, live display tank and sponsor stands.

Visit www.fishingcomps.com.au for more information or to enter.

Fisheries job deadline

LAST chance to become a Fisheries inspector this time around.

Applications will close on Sunday for people to join DPI Fisheries compliance teams across the Far North Coast, western NSW, South Coast and Northern Sydney areas.

Requirements include manual vehicle and boat licences, HSC or equivalent, colour vision, ability to swim 200m and general physical fitness.

Visit the I work for NSW website for more information.

Ballina habitat forum

ADMISSION is free to the Fishers for Fish Habitat Forum at the Quality Hotel Ballina Beach, East Ballina, on August 24-25 - but you'll have to register to attend.

The first of these statewide forums, funded by our licence money through the Recreational Fishing Trusts, was held in the same place 10 years ago.

The event will include a celebratory dinner, formal presentations from fishers, managers and scientists, and discussions on all things pertaining to fish habitat.

Topics will include how to get funding, what recreational fishers are doing to improve habitat and what you can do to get involved.

A field tour will visit rehabilitation sites to see how fish habitat is being improved in the lower Richmond catchment.

Recreational fishers from across NSW and interstate will join Department staff, natural resource managers, scientists, and like-minded individuals to find out more about fish habitat, what's being done to protect it, and to learn how recreational fishers are making a difference to support the sport they enjoy.

To register, go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au and search for "fishers for fish habitat forum 2018”.

Message sinking in?

DPI Fisheries reports a decrease in the number of infringements issued this year to recreational and commercial fishers for possessing undersize fish.

During 2016-17, officers seized almost 4300 undersize fish across NSW. Up to the end of May 2018, officers had seized just over 3200 undersize fish, a "potential” 20% reduction.

Officers seized 641 prohibited-size fish from late March to the end of May.

Fisheries says that's almost a 17% reduction in the number of fines issued to people found in possession of or selling undersize fish.

But they don't say whether there was a similar number of patrols to the previous year, so this statistic is meaningless unless it's backgrounded sensibly.

You could have no enforcement operations at all and have a 100% reduction in prosecutions.

Fake news?