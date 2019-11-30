Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Crime

Big police presence as Festival X gets underway

by Rose Anton
30th Nov 2019 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence at the Sydney Showgrounds this afternoon, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.

Dozens of police, including a number of sniffer dogs, are currently stationed at the main entrance where already a number of searches for drugs have taken place.

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police
Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police

It is understood no arrests have yet been made, however, officers are on high alert for young party-goers attempting to smuggle in illicit substances like MDMA.

"The less drugs today the better," one officer told the Sunday Telegraph.

Ten or so officers are also on watch at Olympic Park Station, the main public transport hub for the festival.

 

 

As well as officers from beats across Sydney, the festival itself has deployed a significant security presence.

As it stands, close to 100 personnel are manning the gates for the festival headlined by the likes of Calvin Harris and Alison Wonderland.

drugs festival x music police ripple-effect

Just In

    Car park drug arrest

    Car park drug arrest
    • 30th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        premium_icon Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        News This year, in light of the extremely dry weather conditions and in recognition of the bushfire emergency affecting large parts of the Northern Rivers, organisers...

        Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        premium_icon Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        News Association’s first annual charitable event a ‘fun way to raise much-needed...

        Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        premium_icon Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        News Fires are taking a huge toll on local koalas, but you can help

        Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        premium_icon Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        News A brief of evidence is yet to be served in relation to the man’s alleged North...