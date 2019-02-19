Big plans to 'renew and beautify' Lennox Head

Plans are in the works for Lennox Head. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

ON MONDAY, March 11 Ballina Street will turn into a one-way traffic zone as Council trials plans for a new Lennox Village Vision and community members will be asked to test drive the new design as well as have their say.

Lennox Head and Skennars Head residents and businesses will soon receive correspondence from Ballina Shire Council advising of the upcoming Lennox Village One-way Traffic Trial.

Ballina Shire Council's General Manager Paul Hickey said Council is committed to renewing town centre infrastructure to enhance the public amenity and help deliver improved economic outcomes for the local community.

"We have allocated a preliminary estimate of $5.5 million in our long term financial plan to renew and beautify the Lennox Head Village centre, and aim to complete this upgrade before the Lennox Head Centenary in 2022.”

"Last year we undertook community engagement and completed Phase 1 of the Lennox Village Vision. This provided Council with an understanding of the community's priorities for streetscape renewal works in the village centre.”

"Both two-way and one-way streetscape concept designs were included as part of the previous engagement with the community regarding this proposal. When asked if a one-way traffic arrangement option should be explored 68% of the 500 respondents supported further investigation, 23% were against it and 9% were unsure.

"In response to this feedback, Council has approved to trial a one-way traffic arrangement for the Lennox Head Village Centre.” Mr. Hickey said.

The set-up and commencement of the one-way traffic trial is proposed for the week starting Monday 11 March 2019. The trial is expected to be in place until July 2019.

The trial will impact Ballina Street, Park Lane and Rayner Lane in the Lennox Head village centre: Ballina Street becomes one-way traffic southbound between Byron Street and Park Lane.

Park Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound from the southern boundary of Williams Reserve to the T-intersection with Byron Street, Rayner Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound.

Council will be conducting a community survey part-way through the trial in April 2019. The timing of the survey is to allow the community to test drive the one-way traffic arrangement before providing feedback.

Council will review the one-way traffic arrangement and community feedback in June 2019.

Depending on the outcome of the trial, the temporary infrastructure will be removed, retained or modified in July 2019.

Further information including the one-way traffic arrangement plan, factsheet and FAQs can be viewed on the homepage of Council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au.