Big plans to make grocery shopping easier in Northern Rivers

An example of what the proposed Woolworths drive-through will look like.

An example of what the proposed Woolworths drive-through will look like.

HAD a gutful of dragging the kids away from the confectionary aisle while shopping?

Want to pick up your groceries in the comfort of your ugg boots?

Woolworths intends to build a drive-through facility for customers at their Ballina Fair store.

The $150,000 upgrade is awaiting approval from Ballina Shire Council.

It would be the first of its kind on the Northern Rivers.

Woolworths is seeking a variation to the Development Control Plan which requires them to provide a certain number of parking spaces for their customers.

The drive-through would see the removal of a small number of parking spaces.

The applicant argues that the provision of a drive-through facility will result in a reduction in demand for car parking at Woolworths.

Woolworths contends that the development still aligns with the intention of the DCP, which is to ensure the company provides sufficient on-site car parking to service the needs of customers, staff and delivery vehicles.

Woolworths lodged the application on Tuesday, so it may be a number of months before construction starts if approved.

The local upgrade comes as Woolworths expands its rollout of drive-through shopping with dozens of stores around the country now offering the stay-in-your-car service for groceries.

At the moment, Woolworths does deliver to homes nearby its stores however, unless you order at least $300 of groceries, you will be charged a delivery fee.

HOW IT WORKS

Download and open the Woolworths app and select your groceries, then a Woolworths staff member will pull the items from the shelves and pack your bags, but instead of having to go inside the supermarket to collect your purchase, someone will deliver it to your car. All you have to do is pop your car boot, which means you don't even have to take off your seat belt.