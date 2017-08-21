Big plans for old Masters site, but when will it open?

The Masters Store next to Bunnings has now changed ownership and will become the location for a number of new shops.

THE retail consortium which snapped up the failed Masters hardware sites last year has announced it will reopen 10 of its 82 sites as malls before Christmas.

But Lismore has not made the list of the 10 - which are mostly in outer suburban areas of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The remaining sites are expected to be opened during 2018 and into 2019.

Last year The Home Consortium, which includes investors from three private Australia companies Aurrum, Chemist Warehouse, and Spotlight Group, purchased 61 existing Masters stores and an additional 21 development sites.

In December, Lismore City Council approved an $11.5 million development application to repurpose the Bruxner Highway, South Lismore site into a shopping mall.

The plan was to transform the buildings - which were practically brand new - into a series of big box retail malls.

That vision has since been refined with the Home Consortium indicating three will be different types of malls across the chain: a big box homewares version, leisure and lifestyle, and supermarket and liquor related.

This week it announced 10 stores would open before Christmas, although the consortium was silent on the status of the Lismore site.