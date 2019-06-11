Big plans for Kyogle Council's energy efficient future

LOOKING AHEAD: Kyogle Councillors will consider a Sustainable Councils Action Plan at tomorrow evening's ordinary council meeting. Pictured is mayor Danielle Mulholland planting the first of 13 street trees for Kyogle's main street with help from Council's maintenance and facilities crew Scott Lavelle.

LOOKING AHEAD: Kyogle Councillors will consider a Sustainable Councils Action Plan at tomorrow evening's ordinary council meeting. Pictured is mayor Danielle Mulholland planting the first of 13 street trees for Kyogle's main street with help from Council's maintenance and facilities crew Scott Lavelle.

KYOGLE Council is among 18 "resource constrained" NSW councils looking to soften the impacts of climate change with an energy efficiency and renewable energy action plan.

The final report of the 100 per cent Renewables Sustainable Councils and Communities Action Plan for Kyogle Council will be handed down for consideration at the Kyogle Council Ordinary Council meeting tonight.

At the meeting it will be recommended that council adopts the following targets:

That 25 per cent of the council's electricity demand is met through on-site solar energy generation by 2025

That 50 per cent of the council's electricity demand is sourced from renewables by 2025

That 100 cent of the council's electricity demand is sourced from renewables by 2030.

The council commissioned two reports relating to climate change - the Climate Change Adaptation Risk Assessment, which is being prepared by external consultant through Jardine Lloyd and Thompson Risk Management Solutions, and a Sustainable Councils Action Plan for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, which is being undertaken by external consultants as well as 100 per cent Renewables through the Office of Environment and Heritage funded program.

After councillor workshops on both items in March, the council resolved at its April meeting to seek inclusion in the climate change report, outlining strategies to address impacts of identified climate change risks on the LGA and set achievable and aspirational targets around net carbon emissions and renewables to be presented to the council.

They also decided to form a working group of interested councillors, relevant council staff and organisational stakeholders to provide ongoing advice and recommendations around climate change and how council was are progressing identified targets.

Kyogle Council general manger Graham Kennett said the current draft Long Term Financial Plan included an allowance of $140,000 in 2023 for the changeover of the highway street lighting to LED technology based on advice from Essential Energy in relation to their program of lamp replacements and technology development.

"At this stage the remaining $226,000 of capital cost associated with the initiatives in the action plan are not included in the Long term Financial Plan," he said.

"However, given that the initiatives all have a payback period of less than five years, it is anticipated that these initiatives would all be able to be incorporated into the next review of the Long Term Financial Plan.

"There will also likely be potential future costs associated with the implementation of the Climate Change Adaptation Risk Assessment Plan, but these will not be known until this plan is finalised and presented to Council which is expected in either July or August this year."