Big numbers on the Ballina golf course

Golf

BALLINA

On Monday, 146 members, visitors and veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was John Larkin with 44 points. Second was Peter Oloughlin with 41 points. Third on a countback with 39 points was Geoff Browning from fourth placed James Buckett. Fifth on a countback with 38 points was John Townsend from sixth placed Bob Galloway from seventh placed Garry Burley

There were 29 balls to 35 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $67 each were Rob Gordon, Trevor Reynolds, David Walker and Mick Muir .

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of NTPs, Hot Shot, Pro Pin and Eagles Nest.

112 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Bob Galloway with 41 points winning $40.

Second was Jim Poulos with 38 points, winning $30.

Third was Peter Jackson with 37 points, winning $20.

There were seven $10 vouchers down to 35 points on a countback.

Voucher winners were Dean Hart, Jack Trevan, Terry Mitchell-Smith, Ted Hogben, John Murphy, James Buckett and John Townsend.

CASINO

Tuesday May 5 the Casino Vets had 44 in the field and the winners of the day were Danny Kennedy (17) with 39 points from Bob Reiche (33) with 38, then came Terry Blanch (26) with 36 from Jim Dean (23) with 35 points on a 7 way countback from Len Brown (14), Janelle Godfrey (28) 7 Michael Donnelly (20). The Ball Rundown went to 29 on a c/b.

Wednesday May 6 with the rain drizzling down it certainly put some of the golfers off, having only 22 in the field, after our usual 36.

So after discussion with Captain Sue and her getting in touch with the sponsors, it was decided to move the Rappville Ladies Sponsorship to next Wednesday May 13 (seeing as how this was to be the VGA Week of golf and not having a sponsor), and Women’s Golf sponsoring today’s game with 2 grades. Div1 was won by Janelle Godfrey (28) with 38 points from Runner Up Janet Halliday (18) with 36 points; and Div2 was won by Vonnie Micallef (34) with 36 points from Runner Up Lorraine Pratt (38) with 34 points. The Ball Rundown went to 27 on a c/b.

Thursday May 7 the Casino Men’s comp had 59 players start in the competition with one of the best weather days yet. The Winner of the day was Greig Lamond (26) with an excellent 41 points from Runner Up Ian Laycock (20) having 40. The Ball Rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

Friday May 8 the ladies had 26 starters today for the Single Stableford event and the winner of the day was Therese Schier (42) with 40 points from Runner Up Johneen Pluis (34) with 38. The Ball Rundown went to 32 on a c/b. The Tee Times for next week sponsored by the Rappville Ladies is below and we are now looking for a player to play with June Girvan at 7.16. So If you know of anyone who is not in the draw already, please let them know.

Saturday May 9 there was a Medley Single Stableford with 114 in the field; the days are beginning to get shorter but wow the weather is perfect for a game of golf. A Grade winner was Wayne Underhill Jnr (3) with an excellent 41 points from Daniel Rogers (5) having 40; B Grade was won by Chad Pearce (19) with another excellent 41 points from Terry Llewellyn (18) close on his tail with 40 points and C Grade was won by Greg Petty (22) with 39 points on a c/b from Jennifer Cicchinelli (29). The Ball Rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

There has been an update to the computer program which has been coming for a while now. I am sure you are all now aware you can now log in from home and enter yourself into the competition timesheets.

Good Luck to you all and if there are any problems please get in touch with our General Manager Andrew to talk you through it.

WOODBURN-EVANS HEAD

Tuesday May 5 Club competition Winner J Nielsen, Rundown D Ferrier, J Robinson Jnr., P Newman, J Perkins, Thursday May 6 Veteran’s Single Stroke Winner J Perkins 65, Rundown M Jarrett, Jeff Boyd, R Ware, D Ferrier, J Robinson Jnr., Putting Jeff Boyd 24,

Friday May 8 Club Competition Winner J Mulcahy, Rundown I Delves, D Ferrier, G Bishop, S Booth, B Kinnane, S O’Connor, Saturday May 9 Single Stroke Overall Winner J Behn 67, B Grade Winner D Knight 69 c/b, C Grade Winner S Colless 65, Rundown P O’Connor, D Beaumont, M Fava, R Turner, B Bevege, R Williams, G Irvine, J Olivieri, J Robinson Snr, C Hastie, L Newton, A Sheather, S Powell, M Jarrett, P Mulherin, Gross Winner D Ferrier 74, Ladies Winner J Hennessy, Rundown S Manwarring, S O’Connor, R Kinnane, C Youngberry, D Perkins, G Edser, Pros Approach A Sheather, Mystery numbers W Legge, J Hennessy.