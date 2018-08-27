Menu
DAMP DAY: Laura and Ben Wood, Flick Abram and Liza Watt after Ballina Triathlon yesterday. Liana Turner
Big names turnout for inaugural Ballina Triathlon

Liana Turner
by
27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
MUCH-NEEDED rain let loose on the Northern Rivers at last, just in time for the inaugural Ballina Triathlon.

Nicola Farquhar, one of the event's organisers, said while a few were deterred by the wet weather, they still hit the 300 mark.

And this included some big names of the sport.

"We had Luke Harvey who's the under 20s world champion, he won in the Netherlands last year,” Ms Farquhar said.

"We had another heap of athletes who are competing at the World Triathlon Championships in September on the Gold Coast.

"That was a really interesting mix between them and the people who are doing it for the first time.”

Among first-timers was Gold Coast competitor Ben Wood, who enjoyed the race although the rain and temperatures were challenging.

"It was a bit of a shock getting into the water,” he said.

Despite some troubling weather on Saturday morning, Ms Farquhar said yesterday's wet weather wasn't enough to hamper the event.

"We woke up on Saturday morning before our fun run and had a safety meeting in the midst of lightning and hail,” she said.

"But we managed to have our fun run ... and we had our 500m swim and that was all blue skies.”

ballina triathlon luke harvey nx sports
Lismore Northern Star

