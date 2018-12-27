Big names in bowling head for Ballina

BACK AGAIN: Jayden Christie and Sean Ingham won the Summerland Pairs two years ago at Ballina.

Mitchell Craig

GOLD Coast bowlers Jayden Christie and Sean Ingham will be among the top teams when the Summerland Pairs starts today at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

The pair won the event together two years ago with Ingham recently named Gold Coast-Tweed's district representative Bowler of the Year.

He has an impressive CV this year having been part of the Queensland state fours, the state district mixed pairs and he was runner-up in Helensvale's $60,000 Club Five-a-Side Challenge.

There will be $12,000 prizemoney at the Summerland Pairs this year with 64 teams competing over the next three days.

Event organiser Kris Lehfeldt received 111 entries this year before settling on the final field.

He has also had 150 nominations for the 128 spots in the singles, which will run over five days from January 2.

"I usually look at who didn't win a game in sectional play last year (in the pairs) and bounce them out first up,” Lehfeldt said.

"That takes away about 12 teams and I always aim to add eight new ones with guys who haven't been here before so it is a bit of a process.

"111 is an incredible number and it's hard to ring people and tell them that they've missed out.

"Ryan Bester (Commonwealth Games silver medallist) only won one game in sectional play last year so that shows the quality of the field.”

Bester is back again this year and will be in one of the stronger pairings when he teams up with Sean Baker.

Ballina has some of its best chances playing today with Neil Burgess bowling with Warren Wyatt.

Alf Boston won the event in 2015 and is playing with Rick Barnes.

There will be some big guns tomorrow when David Ferguson and Ben Twist return from Sydney to defend their title.

Ferguson and Twist were second and third on the Bowls Australia rankings earlier this month and will be hard to beat.

Victorian bowler and Australian representative Barrie Lester is also coming back for the second time.

Games start from 9am each day with spectators welcome to attend all three days.

The final is expected to be played at 3pm on Saturday.