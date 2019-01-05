Big names, big boys in singles fight

South Bendigo bowler Mitch Sidebottom at the Summerland Singles at Ballina.

South Bendigo bowler Mitch Sidebottom at the Summerland Singles at Ballina. Mitchell Craig

IT WAS a battle of the big men with Jimmy Anderson and Mitch Sidebottom on the greens for the third day of the Summerland Singles at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

Both stand well over 180cm tall with all shapes and sizes turning out for the $12,600 event this week.

Sidebottom, 31, is from South Bendigo and spends his time between training horses as a stablehand and playing Aussie rules football when he his isn't bowling.

"I do play footy but bowls is my main sport. I got into it from a young age,” Sidebottom said.

"I had a break (from bowls) when I was 18 and then got back into it about six years later.

"Now that I've got back into it I won't be having another break any time soon.”

Sidebottom won the Victorian Open in 2017 when he beat the current top-ranked bowler in Australia Lee Schraner in the singles final.

He had some early success yesterday when he beat Max Viterace 21-14 before going down to Tweed Heads bowler Max Jaffrey 21-14 in his second game.

"There is a lot of good bowlers here and I found that out in my second game,” Sidebottom said.

"A lot of guys here are big names and have done a lot in the sport, too.”

Canadian international Ryan Bester played yesterday and is aiming to win the singles for the second time since 2015.

Former women's world champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Carmen Anderson was also among the field.

More of the big guns roll in today including Australian representatives Barrie Lester and Ben Twist along with defending champion David Ferguson and Sean Baker.

Bowlers already through to tomorrow's gold division finals include Byron Bay's Gavin McPhail and Beenleigh brothers Dale and Dean McWhinney.