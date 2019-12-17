Big names are back for bowls tournament

Australian rep Barrie Lester will be one of the bigger names at the upcoming Summerland Series at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club. Photo Trevor Veale.

A QUALITY field will contest the singles and pairs of the upcoming $25,000 Summerland Series at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

It all starts next Friday when 64 teams play in the pairs competition.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Barrie Lester is in both events along with former World No1 Kelvin Kerkow.

Kerkow will team up with Alstonville’s Peter Taylor while the tournament will be a homecoming for Aaron Teys.

The former Ballina and Evans Head junior has won both the pairs and the singles while representing the Warilla club.

He won the singles in 2014 before going on to win the pairs with his father Craig the following year.

This time he will team up with Australian teammate Corey Wedlock who is currently the No1 bowler on national ranking points.

Teys also has an impressive CV having won the $16,000 Australian Open in 2015.

Meanwhile, defending champions Ryan Bester and Sean Baker won’t be back this year.

“Ryan has gone back to Canada for Christmas this year and Sean can’t play either,” tournament director Kris Lehfeldt said.

“Just about everyone else will be here and we had to knock back about 20 teams this year.”

Beenleigh brothers Dale and Dean McWhinney are back for another attempt after making the final last year.

Lehfeldt will play with Ballina teammate Luke Jones after they won the zone pairs championship this year.

The singles has had a change of format with the field capped at 64.

It will also be a seeded draw which should see the better bowlers playoff against each other in the finals.

“It’s set up that way but they still have to win their section and anything can happen on the day,” Lehfeldt said.

“We had 150 nominate so I’ve had to make a number of phone calls and it’s been hard to narrow down the field.”

The singles will run over three days from January 2.

