Big name coming to knockout carnival

BIG NAMES: NRL centre Brian Kelly playing in the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout rugby league carnival last year. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A BIG name player is expected to be among the field at the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout rugby league carnival at Oakes Oval this weekend.

NRL players Brian Kelly and James Roberts were part of the competition last year with another new addition set to play at the two-day carnival.

"We've got a big name player who we can't reveal just yet,” event organiser Ash Moran said.

"He's excited to play for his community and it will definitely be a highlight for us to have him here.

"We've had Preston Campbell and Cody Walker; there was James Roberts and Bevan French last year, too.”

There is still one spot open with the carnival capped at 20 teams.

It will be a final hit-out before the NSW State knockout at Tuggerah on the Central Coast over the October long weekend.

"We have a very strong carnival and it brings in a lot of the best indigenous talent from across the east coast of New South Wales,” Moran said.

"Cabbage Tree Island and Tweed Connections will be tough to beat and Alwyn Roberts and some guys have linked up in the Dunghutti-Bundjalung United team.

"The Northern Rivers referees association do a great job and always offer to help.

"We invite everybody to come along over the weekend and see some quality rugby league.”

There will also be eight women's teams and some junior games over the two days.

The Gold Coast Titans Physical Disability team are also back to take on the Northern United invitational team.

The carnival has a naming rights sponsor this year with Responsible Gambling Awareness Week coming on board.