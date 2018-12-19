Big money to benefit bowls

TOP BOWLER: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kelsey Cottrell was introduced to the game at an early age.

TOP BOWLER: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kelsey Cottrell was introduced to the game at an early age. Bowls Australia

THE Australian Government is providing $200 million to get more children playing sport.

Bowls is benefiting through the Sporting Schools initiative, which is offering schools and coaches quality programs to encourage children to participate in our game.

Says Bowls Australia: "Bowls is a sport that does not disadvantage any participant, whether they be tall or short, strong or not so strong, male or female. Bowls provides an opportunity for every child to play and compete and it fits perfectly within the Australian Sports Commission's new Sporting School's initiative.”

The national bowls body pays tribute to school teachers.

"Their enthusiasm for improving children's lives is often understated,” it says. "Society places its trust and confidence in teachers who as educators have one of the most important roles for our children.”

Child prodigy

AUSTRALIAN great Kelsey Cottrell was a 12-year-old schoolgirl when her mother saw a newspaper ad offering free bowls coaching.

"She thought it would be a great way to meet new people in a new town,” Kelsey says. "I found myself at the bowls club watching her after tennis lessons. One day someone asked me if I would like to have a go and I did. I haven't looked back since.”

Kelsey has a tip for schoolchildren: "If you are having fun, success will come. It's great to try as many different sports as possible to see which one you enjoy the most or are best at. One thing I regret is not asking my school friends to come and have a go at bowls.”

Talent identified

PRAISE is being heaped on the success of Queensland's venture in a match that allowed clubs distant from the capital to show their wares.

This was the inaugural North versus South Challenge.

The North side was chosen from the tropical Far North; the Southies came from closer to Brisbane. The three-test series was played over two days - three rinks of four.

To decide the two divisions, a line was drawn across the state, leaving half its clubs north of the line and half in the south.

Teams were selected from names nominated by the districts and had to include a mix of state and non-state reps.

Said one of the state selectors: "It has been part of our problem not being able to see the talent in the North. We've always known it was there but we just didn't have as much of a chance to spot it, so this series is really great for the sport in the state. This event will continue to grow and grow.”

Another smart move by the Bananabenders that our state would do well to copy.

Big award

IN 2016, Sean Ingham, from Broadbeach, took out Ballina's Summerland Pairs skipping Jayden Christie, of Helensvale.

Since then, Ingham has continued to make a name for himself. He's just been named the Gold Coast-Tweed's district representative Bowler of the Year.

He was part of the team that won this year's district sides championship in May on the Sunshine Coast.

Among his other highlights this year are winning the Queensland state fours, the state district mixed pairs, Tweed Heads Prestige singles, Broadbeach club singles and he was runner-up in Helenvale's $60,000 Club Five-a-Side Challenge.

Last week he was in Helensvale's four that took bronze in the Australian championships at Merimbula.

When he's not busy bowling, Ingham works behind the bar at the Broadbeach club where he is duty manager.

Recruitment drive

THE campaign to get mums on the green is gaining momentum in Victoria.

Says Bowls Vic: "Victorian women have told us that a big part of not getting involved in sport is a fear of being judged, or not being fit enough to start. Twice as many women than men put off getting active because they're worried about what other people think.”

It says making time for your health doesn't need to be a chore.

"Bowls is an ideal low impact way of exercising and socialising with other like-minded girls of all ages, of making new friends and having fun,” it says.

Club evolves

THE tiny club of Maleny, 90km north of Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, can show many larger clubs how to succeed.

With 41 members it has held such successful events as a wine launch and bowls mornings for parents and their children.

It has streamlined its accounting and administrative processes, reduced the time spent on these tasks, reduced audit fees, improved cashflow and provided more timely and accurate financial reports.

It applied for and received a $20,000 grant from the Gambling Community Benefits Fund.

"It's a pleasure to see the club evolve,” says a club official.

MY VIEW: ON KIDS IN BOWLS

SOME greybeard bowlers feel like eating their bowls cloth when they get beaten by a kid not yet out of short pants. But that's the way it is these days.

I remember playing against a kid 75 years younger than I was. He thumped me.

Hard to cop but it's happening all the time. If anybody still thinks bowls is an old man's game, they can have another think - the stars of our game aren't long out of nappies.

The Federal Government's initiative of providing $200 million to get more children on the sports fields will ensure the youthful trend continues in our game.

No doubt there are kids who use the afternoon on the greens as just a welcome break from the classroom, but the opportunity to succeed and become a household sporting name is there.

All they have to do is become involved.