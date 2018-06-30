Big money for the Bulls rugby club

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: Juniors at the Casino Rugby Union Club will be among those who benefit from an upgrade of the Bulls' home ground at Albert Park.

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: Juniors at the Casino Rugby Union Club will be among those who benefit from an upgrade of the Bulls' home ground at Albert Park.

RUGBY union has had a big win at Casino courtesy of a $274,000 grant from the NSW Government.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the grant on site this week.

"The mighty Casino Bulls' home ground is going to get new lighting and drainage, resurfacing the field and new fencing,” Gulaptis said.

"The project will see upgraded energy-efficient lighting which means more night, games and training sessions while also reducing the power costs, so it is a win all-round.

"The money comes from the Clubgrants program where a portion of pokie tax collected is reinvested into local sport and other community projects.

"To get involved with the Casino Rugby Union Club, find them on Facebook or look for your nearest club online at www.nswrugby.com.au.”

Casino Rugby Union club president Andrew Lawson expressed the club's thanks for the injection of capital into the local sports facility.

"The refurbishment will greatly improve the quality of the playing fields and facilities at the club,” he said.

"It will improve the safety of the facilities for all members, players and spectators that use the grounds for training and playing, and the lighting upgrade will significantly reduce light pollution to neighboring residential properties.”