‘Big loss’ for town as annual bowls comp cancelled

SUMMERLAND SERIES: Last January the lawn action was as sizzling as the temperatures at the 59th Annual Summerland Series at the Cherry Street Bowling Club, but the 2020-21 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Photo: Alison Paterson

SUMMERLAND SERIES: Last January the lawn action was as sizzling as the temperatures at the 59th Annual Summerland Series at the Cherry Street Bowling Club, but the 2020-21 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Photo: Alison Paterson

ONE of the state’s most popular lawn bowls competitions has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon Cherry Street Bowling Club announced it was cancelling the annual Summerland Series which attracts top competitors from all over New South Wales.

The 2020-21 event would have been the 60th Summerland Series, which is one of the state’s most fiercely contested competitions.

On social media the club said unfortunately the “Summerland Series that we usually run over the Christmas – New Year period will not be held this year owing to COVID-19.”

Assistant bowls co-ordinator Nev Dunne said the board met earlier on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

He said it was all to do with the uncertainty around COVID-19 hot spots.

“We don’t know when and if travelling will be permitted, and the strict protocols that may be placed on the club over this time,” he said.

“It takes a couple of months to organise this event, it’s the only one we run.”

Dunne said the time needed for the club to get the information out to all who want to participate, it was decided, after long deliberation, not to hold the event.

“We usually get between 120 and 150 people in the pairs and around 80 enter the singles,” he said.

“Then there’s all the people who come and watch, this cancellation will have big impact on Ballina, it will be a big loss for the town.”

However, Dunne said the board are looking forward to running the event as soon as possible.

“Hopefully it will only be for this year’s Series,” he said.

“And we will be back bigger and stronger in with the Pairs in December 2021 and the Singles in January 2022.”.