Big-hitting Byron overpower Ballina

ABOVE: Action from the Far North Coast softball grand finals at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SOFTBALL: There was nothing between Byron Bay Redsox and Ballina Hammerheads as they clashed in the Division Black grand final at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday.

Byron opened the scoring when Shannon Knapp scored off a hit to Lachlan O'Sullivan. Ballina hit back with a double play when pitcher Hannah Graham threw Annette Deal out at first and a lightning throw from Johanna Presgrave at first base to catcher Molly Donald prevented Ella Galea from scoring for the third out.

Tight fielding from Byron saw Tracey Johnson end Graham's bat with a catch and two throw outs from rightfielder, O'Sullivan to first base shut the innings down without Ballina scoring.

A brilliant double play by Johnson at third base kept Ballina scoreless and with neither team scoring any runs in the third, Byron still led by 1-nil.

Ballina rallied in the fourth with hits to Donald, Jodi Knight, Nicole Bruce and Jenny Maxworthy resulting in three runs being scored, but an enormous home run to Nikki Graft saw Byron extend its lead to three runs going into the sixth innings.

Byron were seeing the ball well, hitting hard into the field with Kerry Northcott, Knapp and Graff managing to bunch their hits together, crossing home plate on three occasions. A double play by Ballina's leftfielder, Maxworthy claiming the scalp of Johnson with a regulation catch, quickly turning the double catching Deal off third base for the third out.

Byron now led by 7 runs to 3.

Ballina continued to take it to the Byron side, but they couldn't capitalise on any of their hits, with Byron scoring a further run in the seventh to give them an 8-3 win.

Rous Rascals and Workers Mighty Ducks were first to hit the diamond in the Division Grey grand final and set the tune for the day of exciting games to watch.

Workers started strongly, scoring six runs in the first dig as Rous's pitchers settled into the game and they continued their form on the field, limiting Rascals to scoring one run.

They extended their lead in the fourth with Gloria Hill and Shay Kelly hitting safely to score a further four runs.

A great catch to Naomi Turner at third base and fly ball to pitcher Tara Clark saw Workers restricting Rascals to one run.

Workers had a commanding lead at the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs before going on to win 14-7.