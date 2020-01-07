Menu
North West Sydney batsmen played some big shots against Far North Coast Thunder in the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Big hitters come out to play at Lismore cricket carnival

Mitchell Craig
7th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
A STRONG effort in the middle order helped Far North Coast Thunder to a 13-run win over North West Sydney on the first day of the Lismore Workers Under-12 cricket carnival.

Thunder recovered from 4-26 in the early overs to post a competitive total of 144 in the 25-over game at Barry Davidson Oval.

Brodie Felton scored a well-worked 30 not out before James Rosser (22 not out) and Harvey Moore (19 not out) contributed.

Harry Kershler scored 22 runs before playing a role with his left-arm spinners in the Sydney run chase.

He took two wickets as Thunder ramped up the pressure on the big-hitting Sydney batsmen.

Amitoj Kalsi looked dangerous and it took a brilliant catch from Riley Weir to stop his power hitting.

Weir also bowled well along with female quick Emily Hosking, with Sydney stuck on 8-131 at the 25-over mark.

“We’re a pretty well-balanced team with some aggressive and steady batters,” FNC coach Phil Dalli said.

“The best thing about this carnival is if someone misses out they’ll get a turn later in the day.

“Some of these kids played last year and it's the first rep carnival for others.

“I’ve spoken to some Sydney coaches and they love coming here and playing different opposition.

“Our team has potential if they do what we’ve picked them to do.”

Thunder piled on the runs in its second game against Hawkesbury at Heaps Oval.

Kai Dalli topscored with 46 not out while opening batsman Blake Perkins and Cameron O’Donnell both retired on 30.

In other games, the Far North Coast Sixers improved after its first round loss against Manly.

Joe Parsons scored 31 not out in the top order against Penrith while Kalon Davis scored 29 not out and opening batsman Eden Geyer chipped in with 20.

Elsewhere, FNC Renegades had a tough start against competition heavyweights North Shore.

Thomas Relph was the pick of the Renegades bowlers taking 2-10 with North Shore 8-154 after its 25 overs.

FNC struggled with the bat when they were bowled out for just 28.

