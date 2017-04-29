Big hearts lead to helping hands

Helping Hands volunteers at The Railway Station after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

WHEN the flood poured through Lismore, one group of people decided to follow their hearts and embrace those needing assistance, creating the amazing Lismore Helping Hands.

Over the past month, Lismore Helping Hands (LHH) has co-ordinated 900 volunteers, who have made a positive difference to the lives of people devastated by the 2017 flood.

While the hub at the former Lismore railway station winds up today, the group will go on helping.

Lismore City councillor Elly Bird said she was proud to be part of the LHH, which worked to ensure people's mental and physical well being was cared for amid the wreck and damage to their lives, homes and businesses.

She said within a short time the LHH page had more than 3500 people involved.

"Lismore Helping Hands has been a massive project,” she said.