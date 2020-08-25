Big game coming up for Wollongbar Alstonville

DAZZLING WIN: In rugby union on round 6 held on AUGUST 22, 2020, Wollongbar comprehensively defeated Bangalow 29-15. Photo: Vicki Kerry

DAZZLING WIN: In rugby union on round 6 held on AUGUST 22, 2020, Wollongbar comprehensively defeated Bangalow 29-15. Photo: Vicki Kerry

“ONCE our boys switched their heads back on we were back in the game.”

Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club first grade coach Paul Jeffery said his team were in fine form when they hosted Bangalow on Saturday.

In brilliant winter sunshine, the homeside showed the visitors how they wanted to play the game, coming away to defeat Bangalow 29-15.

Jeffery, 42, said it was a tough match despite the scoreboard,

“Bangalow are a formidable opposition,” he said.

“Our forward pack gave away 20kg per man, but our guys did well and stuck to the game plan and enjoyed the physicality.”

Jeffrey said conditions were trying with the wind, but his side managed to Bangalow from scoring in the first half.

“Then they had a fearsome run against the play and then our boys switched heads back on,” he said.

“Next week we are against Ballina away and the winner could well decide the minor premiership, so its certainly a big game.”

RUGBY UNION RESULTS

Round 6 – August 22, 2020

First Grade

Ballina 54 – Grafton – 7

Ballina (Tom Watson 4, Samisoni Yamai, Ant Lolohea, Kye Cribb, Nemani Matirewa tries, Sam Giltrap 7 conversions) d Grafton 15 (Wirri Boland, Damien Kirby, Riley Lawrence tries)

Half Time: Ballina 40 – Grafton 0

Lennox Head 27 – Casuarina 17

Lennox Head (Tasman De Groot, Kel Sheather, Brad Lees, Riley Wilson tries, Berrick Barnes, Kel Sheather conversions, Berrick Barnes penalty goal) d Casuarina 19 (Kai George. Daniel Raye, Max Graham tries, Vitori Buatava 2 conversions)

Half Time: Lennox 10 – Casuarina 5

Wollongbar 29 – Bangalow 15

Wollongbar (Bodi Smith 2, Ben Damen, Louis Hollman, Austin Markwort tries, Sam Kerry 2 conversions) d Bangalow 15 (Zac Hartley, Jack Bensley, Michael Thomas tries)

Half Time: Wollongbar 17 – Bangalow 0

Casino 36 – Lismore 27

Casino (Jayden Torrens 2, Bryce Spencer 2, Scott Kenny tries, Jayden Torrens 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Lismore 27 (Cameron Bryant 2, Ryan Wolton, Stephen Hughes, Will Fairweather tries, Brayden Nelson conversion)

Half Time: Casino 15 – Lismore 10

Point Score – Ballina 26, Wollongbar 26, Lennox 26, Casuarina 17, Bangalow 15, Grafton 7, Casino 6, Lismore 1

Reserve Grade

Lennox Head 29 d Casuarina 5

Ballina 46 d Grafton 19

Wollongbar 30 d Mullumbimby 0

Casino 33 d Lismore 17

Under 18’s

Mullumbimby 29 d Kyogle 0

Lismore 21 d Casino 14

Casuarina 43 d Ballina 14

Women’s

Ballina 24 d Evans River 17

Lennox Head 26 d Wollongbar 12

Casino 17 d Lismore 10

Presidents Cup

Evans River 17 d Iluka 14

Richmond Range 24 d Kyogle 7

Tenterfield 26 d SCU 19