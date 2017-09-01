Big first year in regional soccer

SOUTHERN Cross University Football Club has finished the regular season with all three sides competing in Football Gold Coast Junior Premier League soccer making the finals.

The highlight was the Grade 14s taking out the minor premiership. The team was presented with its trophy after winning through to the club's first grand final by beating Gold Coast Magic 2-1 at Byron Bay.

The home side came out strongly in their inaugural semi-final against their arch rivals but could not convert their chances.

Magic opened the scoring from a corner but Southern Cross striker Taidgh Kolas hit back to send the match into extra time before getting on the end of a well-constructed team move to nail his second goal - and the win - with a high quality finish.

Coach John Eakin was proud of his team's performance, nominating Kolas and tireless midfielder Harry Stobbard as the best players on the day.

The Grade 12s and Grade 13s will face sudden-death semi-finals this weekend.

Regardless of how the finals turn out, it has been a stunning first year for the regional football program, which has brought together 140 young players aged between 10 and 15 years from all over the North Coast.