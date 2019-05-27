Fallen Toowoomba police officer honoured by hundreds

MORE than 500 people lined up for this year's 40 for Fortey charity run and walk around Prince Henry Heights to Toowoomba's east.

The annual event marks the tragic death of popular Toowoomba policeman Senior Constable Brett Forte who died in the line of duty during a stand-off with a gunman in the Lockyer Valley in May 2017.

DOIN' IT FOR FORTEY: Suzie Forte (centre) finishes with her niece Pyper and sister-in-law Katy Forte in the second annual 40 for Fortey charity run. Kevin Farmer

The charity run raises funds for Queensland Police Legacy in his memory.

The response was very pleasing in particular for event co-ordinator Louise Macdonald.

"It's a great turnout, we've got about 550 people involved in the event today which is really fantastic," she said.

"We've had fantastic support again this year from Toowoomba and the extended community, we've got people from Nambour, Warwick and down the Valley - quite a lot of different areas have come together in Toowoomba.

"Moreton Bay District has about 35 runners here today and there are four teams from Pittsworth.

"Teams from last year have multiplied.

"We don't have a final figure yet but we've raised around $12,000 for the Queensland Police Legacy Scheme, which is fantastic, it's such a great cause and we're very happy to give that money them."