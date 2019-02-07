Big decision pays off for Ballina business owner

VERY HAPPY: Ballina's Master Cobbler owner Grant Taylor said he 'hasn't looked back' since employing a trainee.

FOR many small business owners, the idea of growing from a sole operator to an employer, can seem like a really daunting prospect.

Grant Taylor owns Ballina's Master Cobbler, and said after running the business for five years, he decided to "finally take the plunge” and take on a trainee employee.

"I had invested a lot in new machinery and I needed someone with a technical background to help me operate it,” Mr Taylor said.

"Tui has come on board and she has been fantastic with that.”

Mr Taylor's trainee Tui Teal is completing a Certificate III in Retail through ETC as part of her traineeship, and Mr Taylor said she is doing extremely well.

"Tui has great customer service and communication skills,” Mr Taylor said.

"She is always the first to pick things up and just wants to jump in and learn new things all the time, which is great.”

Mr Taylor said since employing Tui through local employment and training company ETC, he "hasn't looked back since” and would recommend other business owners to consider taking on a trainee.

"If you think you need someone in your business to help take the pressure off then you should probably follow your instinct,” he said.

"A traineeship is great because the government is there to help you and support you financially.

"Now that I've taken the plunge I'm already thinking about taking on someone else in another 12-18 months.”