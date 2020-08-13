'BIG DEAL': $10M to fix road trashed by heavy vehicles

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow and General Manager Vaughan Macdonald on a small section of Woodburn-Coraki Road that was recently upgraded. The $10 million from the NSW Government will allow Richmond Valley Council to finish the job.

WORK will start "as soon as possible" to fix the road between Woodburn and Coraki.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said a $10 million grant from the state government will enable Richmond Valley Council to start works on the key corridor.

"We know there's been a lot of heavy vehicles using this road as part of the highway upgrade, but these major works will it make safer and smoother than it ever was," he said.

"This is a really big deal for the many Coraki and Woodburn locals who use the road every day, and I thank them for supporting my efforts to convince the State Government to invest in this project."

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the funding would "make a real difference to the everyday lives of locals".

"Coming at this critical time, the funding will also help support local jobs and generate income for local suppliers, which is a big win for the community," he said.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the Woodburn Coraki Road has pulled its weight in supporting the construction of the Pacific Motorway, with thousands of trucks carrying large volumes of quarry material.

"The Woodburn Coraki Road will be an increasingly important link to and from the Pacific Motorway for residents, tourists and industries across the Richmond Valley, Kyogle, Tenterfield and beyond once it is opened later this year," he said.