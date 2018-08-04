Big day at Randwick for emerging Coffs Harbour trainer

TRAINER Aiden St Vincent is hoping to continue his winning run today when he starts two of his blossoming Coffs Harbour stable in a TAB Highway Hcp at Randwick.

St Vincent is originally from Tamworth, where he helped prepare dual Ramornie Handicap winner The Jackal with his father Paul and brother Kane.

He has been based at Coffs for six months after working as the stable foreman for Chris Munce on the Sunshine Coast.

On Thursday he trained the winner of the first race at the Coffs Harbour Cup meeting, Our Esposito, and he almost made it a double when Exorbitance ran second in the last race.

St Vincent is excited about having So Shy and Clarendon House in the $60,000 TAB Class 3 Highway Hcp (1400m) today.

While Clarendon House is something of a travelling companion and a work in progress, he believes So Shy has a great chance.

"It was a good run last start (fourth at Coffs),” he said of the four-year-old gelding.

"I think he's a good each-way chance.”

So Shy has continued to work well and improve and deserves his Highway chance while Clarendon House should benefit from the trip to town.

It follows Our Esposito's win at big odds on Thursday.

"I'm rapt,” St Vincent told Steve Hawkins after the race.

"Had a heap of owners come down and it was great to kick off such a big day with a good win like that.

"I've only been here six months and just starting to establish myself. It's a great feeling, though.”

It was a good day for local trainers with Brett Dodson and Warren Gavenlock also striking before Glitra's win in the Coffs Harbour Cup.

Dodson, who is also from Tamworth, nipped in with Gripped to claim the second.

"Very happy with him,” Dodson said.

"Kyle rode him a treat.

"It's always good to win one here.”

Gavenlock triumphed in the $35,000 Jen Whitby Memorial Ken Howard Showcase Cup (2000m) with Bold And Groovy.

The grey gelding was having his first start for Gavenlock after being sent down to the Coffs Harbour trainer from North Queensland about three weeks earlier.

"He came down in great order,” he said.

"The owner of the horse said he was going ordinary up there and sent him down here for me to work him on the beach and see if we could sharpen him up.

"To win a race like this with him is great.”

Matthew Paget rode the gelding and said he was impressed when he saw him in the saddling enclosure before jumping aboard.

"He did look good,” Paget said.

"I thought he looked a winner in the yard and he raced accordingly.”

Gavenlock said there were many options for Bold And Groovy.

"He will sneak into some good races with a light weight now,” he said.

There is racing at Kempsey today followed by Taree on Thursday, the Casino Cup meeting next Saturday and Lismore on Monday, August 14.

The $27,000 Casino Cup (1400m) is the highlight of that meeting, with nominations for the seven races closing at 11am on Monday.