Big changes as work continues on Pacific Highway upgrade

There will be changed traffic conditions as work continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

THERE will be changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway and local roads between Devils Pulpit and Pimlico next week.

From Monday, traffic will be moved onto about 12km of dual carriageway operating with one lane in each direction.

At this time, local road access will become left in and left out only with U-turn bays provided at regular distances for north and southbound motorists.

Also from Monday, the Coolgardie interchange will open to its permanent arrangement providing local access to and from the motorway.

The temporary connection at Kays Road, Coolgardie will close permanently as part of this change.

Signata Road will open between Blackwall Drive and McAndrews Lane at Pimlico with temporary access to the Pacific Motorway to be permanently closed.

From Thursday, temporary access to the Pacific Motorway at Whytes Lane will permanently close with access to the motorway available at Coolgardie interchange.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.