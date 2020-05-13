Big changes at the Lismore, Nimbin tips

LISMORE residents no longer need to make a booking to attend the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre or the Nimbin Transfer Station.

Residents can also drop off recycling (cardboard, paper, glass, plastics and aluminium) for free again at the Wyrallah Road facility as Lismore City Council works to progressively return services to normal.

Household items for the Revolve Shop and hazardous wastes are still not being accepted at this time and the Revolve Shop and Brewster Street Drop-off Centre remain closed until further notice.

Infrastructure Services Director Peter Jeuken applauded residents for being patient with Council’s waste restrictions, which are designed to protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are putting in place stringent new safety measures before reopening each service at our waste facilities as we recognise the journey through this COVID-19 pandemic may go on for quite some time,” Mr Jeuken said.

“We need to be prepared and have safe practices in place to operate effectively into the future. We will continue to make community announcements as more services are reopened in the coming weeks.”

Residents and business operators can now dispose of general waste, recycling and green waste at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

The Return and Earn bulk collection centre is also open Wednesday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm and the Nimbin Transfer Station is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

Please note that all visitors must pay using electronic payment – cash is not being accepted at this time.

For further information, visit www.northernriverswaste.com.au or phone 1300 87 83 87.