Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

The Woodburn IGA before its revamp.

The shelves are stocked, the beer is cold and the staff are pumped for the long-awaited reopening of the Woodburn IGA and bottle shop.

Owner Tania Hundy said they had been “very busy” getting the supermarket ready.

“We’re waiting on one last piece of paperwork from the council, but we’re adamant and we’re ready to open our doors at 9am on Saturday (January 23),” she said.

“It’s taken a very long time to get to this point.”

Ms Hundy said they bought the supermarket in 2002.

It was leased out from 2014, but in 2019 the doors were closed.

“We were hoping to go straight back in, but then we wanted to put in a disability entrance so we needed a DA,” Ms Hundy said.

“And then we thought, ‘well, we may as well make some changes’.

“Locals will see there are a lot of changes.

“People will be very surprised, it’s completely different.

“We won’t be in full swing to start with, and unfortunately we won’t have the photos for the front ready yet, because we want to make sure that is perfect.”

Ms Hundy said it had been upsetting to be closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People had to go elsewhere for their groceries when they didn’t really want to,” she said.

“It was very hard for a lot of people.

“But now everyone’s excited; people are always asking me when we’re going to be open.

“I’d really love to thank the people who have been here helping us get ready, it’s fantastic. Staff have been great, and IGA as well.”

With the Pacific Highway now bypassing Woodburn, the atmosphere in the village has changed.

Ms Hundy said it was “fantastic”.

“It’s still a busy little place, but I don’t miss the trucks at all,” she said.

“People still come in and stop for a rest ‒ it’s a lovely spot.”