Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Woodburn IGA before its revamp.
The Woodburn IGA before its revamp.
News

Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

Rebecca Lollback
22nd Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The shelves are stocked, the beer is cold and the staff are pumped for the long-awaited reopening of the Woodburn IGA and bottle shop.

Owner Tania Hundy said they had been “very busy” getting the supermarket ready.

“We’re waiting on one last piece of paperwork from the council, but we’re adamant and we’re ready to open our doors at 9am on Saturday (January 23),” she said.

“It’s taken a very long time to get to this point.”

Ms Hundy said they bought the supermarket in 2002.

It was leased out from 2014, but in 2019 the doors were closed.

“We were hoping to go straight back in, but then we wanted to put in a disability entrance so we needed a DA,” Ms Hundy said.

“And then we thought, ‘well, we may as well make some changes’.

“Locals will see there are a lot of changes.

“People will be very surprised, it’s completely different.

“We won’t be in full swing to start with, and unfortunately we won’t have the photos for the front ready yet, because we want to make sure that is perfect.”

Ms Hundy said it had been upsetting to be closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People had to go elsewhere for their groceries when they didn’t really want to,” she said.

“It was very hard for a lot of people.

“But now everyone’s excited; people are always asking me when we’re going to be open.

“I’d really love to thank the people who have been here helping us get ready, it’s fantastic. Staff have been great, and IGA as well.”

With the Pacific Highway now bypassing Woodburn, the atmosphere in the village has changed.

Ms Hundy said it was “fantastic”.

“It’s still a busy little place, but I don’t miss the trucks at all,” she said.

“People still come in and stop for a rest it’s a lovely spot.”

northern rivers business northern rivers community northern rivers development woodburn woodburn bypass
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        Premium Content From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        News From astronomy in Casino to cooking in Ballina, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

        • 22nd Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        Brisbane-based gym franchise set to make Fitstop in Tweed

        Premium Content Brisbane-based gym franchise set to make Fitstop in Tweed

        News Council has received a DA and there’s a second location planned

        ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Premium Content ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Art & Theatre Two local artists are among finalists whose works will be exhibited

        Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Premium Content Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Business “Gold standard” regulations may see local product preferred globally