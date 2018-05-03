Big changes ahead for child care funding

Northern Rivers parents are going to see a big change in child care this year, as the Australian Government implements a new system for child care funding.

Northern Rivers parents are going to see a big change in child care this year, as the Australian Government implements a new system for child care funding. iStock

NORTHERN Rivers parents are going to see a big change in child care this year, as the Australian Government implements a new system for child care funding.

From July 2, Child Care Benefit (CCB) and Child Care Rebate (CCR) payments will be removed and replaced with a new form of payment called Child Care Subsidy (CCS).

Families will now be assessed on two factors:

1. Combined Family Income - payments will be means tested. Families with incomes up to $67,000 per year will receive 85% subsidy. Families with income of $120,000 per year will receive 67% subsidy.

2. Activity Test - hours spent working, training, studying, volunteering, or looking for work. More than 16 hours activity per fortnight will provide 72 hours subsidy; more than 48 hours per fortnight will provide 100 hours subsidy.

Director of The Learning Cottage in Lismore, Jacqui Taylor said this is the biggest change to affect families accessing child care in over a decade.

"Overall, this will be a positive change for Lismore families, as long as they are smart about getting the maximum possible benefit. They will need to work closely with their service provider to access additional funding," Ms Taylor said.

"Families who in the past have only been able to access two days of child care benefit for example, may now be able to access a greater subsidy on three or four days care per week. They could end up being hundreds of dollars better off per week."

Due to the magnitude of the changes, the government strongly recommends all families to assess their eligibility under the New Child Care Package as it may change families circumstances.

It is also a great opportunity for those who previously thought high-quality care was out of reach to reassess under the new system.

Bumblebee Early Education Centre Director and co-owner Paula Dunn is also staying ahead of the changes to assist her families.

"We've always been focussed on doing whatever it takes to support Lismore families access affordable, high-quality education and care," Ms Dunn said.

"That's why we're working together on an initiative to guide families to get them the best possible deal from July 2 onwards."

"We're also making positive changes to our service to help access the subsidy."

"We're encouraging all local families to attend one of our Information Nights to learn about the changes and the smart ways to access your full entitlement."

Information Nights for all Lismore families.