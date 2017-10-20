Big buzz surrounding new HSC traineeship

A Certificate III in bee-keeping will be available for HSC students to complete as a traineeship in 2018 / The Northern Star

A Certificate III in bee-keeping will be available for HSC students to complete as a traineeship in 2018 / The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

STUDENTS going into Year 11 in 2018 will be able to complete qualifications in bee-keeping.

This is the first time the qualification, a Certificate III in Beekeeping, is available to high school students in Australia, thanks to NSW Agrifood Industry Training Advisory Body (ITAB).

Executive officer of the advisory body, Melissa Wortman, said the project will be launched in two Northern NSW locations next week, with one being at Alstonville High School on October 26.

"NSW is the biggest state for bee-keeping and we are launching it up on the North Coast because we can guarantee the children will have 120 days of paid employment,” Ms Wortman said.

Interested students and parents are invited to the launch to meet with potential employers and NSW ITAB professionals.

"We will all be going to an extraction plant of one of the employers to show the kids what is entailed in being a bee-keeper,” Ms Wortman said.

The "God Father” of bee-keeping, Bruce White, will also be attending the launch, as he is set to spearhead the program in 2018.

"They will get on the job training from Bruce White, who has got an Order of Australian in bee-keeping, he will deliver the formal qualification,” Ms Wortman said.

"It's such a privilege for these kids to be able to be trained by him, he's been training and working in the industry for over 40 years.”

Since the announcement of the new traineeship program, Ms Wortman said she has received an enormous amount of interest.

"We are extremely excited, the level of interest has gone far beyond our expectations,” she said.

"We think it is definitely going to be a qualification people will be using in the future.

"We are thinking this is going to be just the beginning for a more exciting program.”

More Information:

When: Thursday October 26, 11:30am.

Where: Alstonville High School on Cawley Close, Alstonville.

Tips:

Long sleeves, long pants, closed in shoes.

No perfumes or scented soaps or deodorants if you don't want bees to be attracted to you.

Interested apiarists should contact Melissa Wortman at the NSW Agrifood ITAB at melissa@nswagrifooditab.com.au or Bruce White at bruceandlynn@outlook.com.