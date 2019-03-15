Big Brock is set for a new role in team

BIG BODY: Kyogle's Brock Westerman on the run for Northern Rivers in the first round of the NSW Country Rugby League championships.

KYOGLE centre Brock Westerman is set for a bigger role when the Northern Rivers representative rugby league side takes on the Greater Northern Tigers in Armidale, tomorrow.

Northern Rivers has been forced into a reshuffle after picking up a handful of injuries in the first round of the NSW Country Rugby League Championships at Lismore last weekend.

Westerman was a late inclusion on the wing replacing the injured Liam Anderson and will add some size to a smaller backline when he moves to fullback.

"He played fullback as a junior and he seems to go well at centre and wing,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said.

"He's a big kid, and it will be good to see him run the ball.

"It's a bit of extra size and there are a handful of guys who might move around this week.”

Centre Josh Patston is out with a shoulder injury while Casino second-rower Michael Schipp could be his replacement if he recovers from a rib injury in time.

Michael Dwane is a chance of moving off the wing and back into his preferred position at lock.

Casino winger Noah King has also come into the starting team.

Northern Rivers lost 30-18 against Central Coast and will need a win this weekend to progress beyond the second round.

"It's hard when you lose a few blokes and have to bring new players in on short notice,” Beecher said.

"No one has played much footy yet (from Northern Rivers) and I felt a bit sorry for them out in the heat last week.

"Watching the game back it wasn't as bad as I thought it was at the time and I don't think we were far off.

"There was a period after half-time where we fell off tackles and copped a heap of penalties.

"They ran in three tries from there and that was the difference between us.

"There were no blow outs in the other games so if we win this one and win it well we could still sneak in.”

The Northern Rivers women's team is coming off a 20-4 loss to Central Coast and will be back in action against the Tigers.

The under-16 Northern Rivers team is aiming for a fifth straight win in the Andrew Johns Cup competition.

THE TEAM

Fullback Brock Westerman; wingers Noah King, Michael Dwane; centres Rob Shepard, Rhys Riches; five-eighth Zac Beecher; halfback Kel Sheather; props Lochie Perren, Nick Morrissey; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Kalani Hensby, Michael Schipp; lock Kyle Kennedy. Bench: Wade Riley, Hayden Pratt, Blake Davies, Kahill Delapicca, Lachlan Kennedy.