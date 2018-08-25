Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dawson MP George Christensen.
Dawson MP George Christensen. David Foote
Politics

'Big boot in backside' from voters wouldn't be a surprise

Madura Mccormack
by
25th Aug 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen would not blame voters for giving the Liberal National Party the "biggest boot in the backside" at the next Federal election after the prolonged leadership fiasco this week.

Scott Morrison yesterday became the 30th Prime Minister of Australia after a tumultuous week for the Federal coalition.

Mr Christensen said he hopes the new Prime Minister will be more responsive to the things people want.

"It's up to the voters what they do, but I would not blame anyone if that there was an election held any time soon if they gave the LNP the biggest boot in the backside that we've ever got," he said.

"I really wouldn't blame anyone for it, after the events of the past week but also because of the tenure of the Prime Minister over a very long time."

Mr Christensen said he had lost confidence in Malcolm Turnbull a long time ago.

He confirmed the Nationals would not be splitting from the Liberal Party.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said the political chaos this week has been awful to watch.

"I think people will be angry with both sides of parliament," she said.

"I just think we need a stable government... I believe the ALP can deliver that, we've learnt our lessons with past history.

"We're ready to govern."

federal government george christensen liberal national party lnp prime minister scott morrison
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners