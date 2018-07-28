Big boost for Pioneers in FNC rugby

BACK ON DECK: Wollongbar-Alstonville centre Matt Nean is capable of making a difference against the Seahorses at Ballina this afternoon.

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville will be boosted by the return of centre Matt Nean and No8 Lloyd Morgan when they play Ballina in Far North Coast rugby union at Quays Reserve, Ballina, today.

Both have been in grandfinal-winning teams over the past four years at the Pioneers but have struggled to get back on the field this season.

Nean is one of the best defensive centres in the competition and could trouble the Seahorses if he gets in open space.

"We know he's a really good defender but he's very good on his feet and probably has the best acceleration of anyone at the club,” Pioneers coach Ern Sandral said.

"There are still a few players to come back and I know Matt is one the boys have looked forward to as much as anyone.

"It's been a challenging year for Lloyd with his ankle injury.

"He's another ball runner and our back three all of a sudden looks a lot stronger with him coming in.

"He's versatile in that he can play front row and it's good to have another option there.”

It is a top-of-the-table clash and the winner here will go a long way to securing the minor premiership.

Ballina will have some extra punch in the forwards with the return of hooker Brett Johnston and flanker Brad Brown.

"This is what makes rugby exciting and we look forward to a solid hit-out,” Sandral said.

"We're expecting a real arm-wrestle and it won't be a game that will be won at half-time.”

There will be a minute's silence before kick-off following the death last week of former club and zone president Michael Claes, who fought a long battle with cancer.

The club is also holding a fundraiser with players and spectators asked to bring any unwanted boots and rugby gear to be donated to villages in Fiji.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games today:

Byron Bay will wear their one-off indigenous jerseys when they host Lismore at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.

The jerseys will be auction- ed after the game with all funds going to AIME Mentoring, which aims to help 15,000 indigenous teenagers reach university by 2020.

It's a superhero themed day to raise money for Our Kids when Lennox Head takes on Casuarina at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Southern Cross University will play Bangalow at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten (c), 2 Brett Johnston, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Ryan Hamilton, 5 Ryan O'Connor, 6 Chris Wilkinson, 7 Brad Brown , 8 Stanley Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Joel Staude, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Brandan Whitney, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia, 4 Josh Galbraith, 5 Austin Markwort, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Lloyd Morgan, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Corey Vidler, 12 George Toomey, 13 Matt Nean, 14 Connor Storck, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Byron Bay: 1 Josh Smith, 2 Will Rudkin, 3 Luke Philip, 4 Joffrey Common, 5 Jack Cooke, 6 Craig Wallace, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Blake Whittakar, 10 Joel Stocks, 11 James Boozer, 12 Harvey Bell (c), 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Michael Cooney, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Lismore: 1 Marcus Ellison, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Gavin Tulk, 4 Damian Cootes, 5 Ben Briggs, 6 Stephen Prosser, 7 Tyler Coveney, 8 Nigel Marshall, 9 Will Fairweather, 10 Cody Johnston, 11 Nick McLaren, 12 Brenden Williams (c), 13 Daniel Marsh, 14 Toby Wongkruth, 15 Terry Cameron. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Referee: Allan Thomas.

Lennox Head: 1 Matt Liddle, 2 John Young, 3 Curtis Miles, 4 Harry Bungate, 5 Jono Huddy, 6 Riley Wislon, 7 Luke Mounic, 8 Hayden Blair, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Sam Fitzgerald, 12 Zac Beecher, 13 Brad Lees (c), 14 Martin McNamara, 15 Bart Whiteley. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Adam Parlby, 2 Daniel Heritage (c), 3 Robert Beacroft, 4 Arthur Blin, 5 Jack Pick, 6 Geoff Wallis, 7 James McMahon, 8 Timoci Rokosuka, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Nathan Croft, 13 Graham Dodge, 14 Webb Lillis, 15 Kai George. Coach: Adam Leach.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Isaac Penfold, 3 Mitch Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Pat Wilton, 6 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 7 Kaya Fraser-Wardle, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Dean Matthews, 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Matt Anderson (c), 13 Matt McMullen, 14 Kurt Creighton, 15 Mick McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Bangalow: 1 Isaac Hill, 2 Omar Sella, 3 Sam Rawsthorne, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 Angus Dickson, 6 Joe Gibbs, 7 John Turagabeci, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Tim Cohen, 10 Ryan Duffy, 11 Benson Lockyer, 12 Tom Slater, 13 Jed Erickson, 14 Chris Bleakley, 15 Vince Young. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Referee: Peter Campbell.