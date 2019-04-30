Big Boo's 400th bash at the Bar

BIG EFFORT: Wollongbar-Alstonville front-rower Matt Wright will play his 400th game in Far North Coast Rugby Union this weekend.

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville front-rower Matt Wright will achieve a major milestone when he plays his 400th game in Far North Coast rugby union this weekend.

It is a massive effort considering most of the games have been played in the front row and the fact he will turn 43 in July.

Wright, better known in rugby circles as "Boo” or "Booyong”, has played at the Pioneers since 1998, having reached his 300th game in 2014.

He was originally from Canberra before arriving at Booyong as a teenager and moved back to the region as a 22-year-old where he has played rugby and worked on the roads with Boral since.

"This has been a goal of mine for a while now,” Wright said. "I thought it might have been it when I got to 200 but here we are. I played a bit of centre in the early days before moving into the front row.”

Wright has managed to avoid injuries over the years and lasted through some lean years at the club when they struggled in the mid 2000s.

Most players from those teams have been long retired while Wright has gone on to win five straight first grade premierships with the current crop.

"I had a broken jaw a long time ago and a bit of a calf injury in the last couple of years but other than that I've been really lucky,” Wright said.

"I got to play with some of my best mates in the early days. That was great - even though we copped a few hidings.

"This team now is easily the best I've been involved in and I'm lucky to be playing with some of the guys I coached through juniors.”

The finish line is not in sight yet with Wright determined to keep playing for as long as he can.

He has already played games with both his sons and now gets to watch his daughter play in the new women's competition.

"I love it. I'm not sure what else I'd be doing on a Saturday otherwise,” Wright said.

The Pioneers will go up against Bangalow at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15pm.