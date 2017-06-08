20°
News

Big bird to fly over Lismore during expo

Samantha Poate
| 8th Jun 2017 3:35 PM
RAAF C-17A Globemaster III announced for Aviation Expo
RAAF C-17A Globemaster III announced for Aviation Expo

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE City Council has announced a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III will do a flypast at the Aviation Expo on June 17.

The RAAF C-17A Globemaster III is a transport aircraft allowing the Air Force to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world.

Lismore City Council's Danielle Hanigan said it was a major draw card for the Lismore Aviation Expo and thanked the RAAF for agreeing to show off their aircraft.

"The C-17A Globemaster is a four-engine heavy transport that can carry up to 77 tonnes. It's one of those aircraft you normally only see in the movies,” Ms Hanigan said.

"These aircraft are used by the Air Force for a wide range of missions, from transporting troops from Australia to Afghanistan, to providing support during the Queensland flood crisis and taking part in Operation Christchurch Assist.”

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Expo visitors to see this aircraft up close and personal.”

The RAAF aircraft is just one of the exciting attractions at the third annual Lismore Aviation Expo.

Other highlights include an aerobatics spectacular by Paul Bennet Airshows, the chance to go inside the cockpit of a REX SAAB 340, and warbird and helicopter joy flights.

Rotorwing Helicopter Services and local hot air balloon operators will be showing off their flying machines while major sponsor Fast Aviation will launch Lismore's new 24-hour charter service at the event.

Visitors can also see displays of aircraft from the 1900s right through to the modern day as well as military aircraft, drones, model planes, vintage cars and motorcycles.

The Lismore Aviation Expo is family event with children's entertainment, market stalls and yummy food.

MORE INFO:

When: Saturday June 17, 9am to 4pm.

Where: Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Road, South Lismore.

Entry: $5 per person, free entry for children under 16. (Proceeds go to Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter)

Transport: Buses from Lismore Lake or Lismore Passenger Terminal.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aviation expo lismore lismore city council northern rivers northern rivers events royal australian air force

A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

A CRANE has been called to right truck.

Wild weather on the way so take care out there

RAIN READY: The SES are urging people to clear their gutters and be prepared for the heavy rains and possible minor flooding ahead of the Queen's Birthday weekend.

SES volunteers preparing for wild weather ahead

Missing lady found in Lismore

NSW Policemans hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police are currently looking for an elderly lady named Robin

Northern Rivers immunisation rates still too low

Immunisation rates on the rise

Local Partners

What's next for the Byron Bypass?

BYRON Shire Council need more funds before they can start construction on the Byron Bypass.

Lake pool vs Lismore park: What does Lismore want?

The Lismore Lake Pool on a quiet day.

Lake pool was "dangerous", former supporter says

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

FOREVER SOUL: Lisa Hunt began singing in that great African American tradition, the gospel church. She went on to study voice at The City College of New York where she received a BFA in music. She plays at the Ballina RSL Club on Friday from 9pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

William Crighton loves making music on the North Coast

BACK IN TOWN: Australian artist William Crighton.

HOPE Recovery is his latest single.

5 unmissable gigs on the Northern Rivers this week

Director Andrew Swain (centre, holding a dog) with most of Dustyesky's Choir.

Russians, mermaids, caterpillars and more.

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 $549,000 to...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

Lot 1, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,450,000 to...

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!