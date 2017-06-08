Big bird to fly over Lismore during expo

LISMORE City Council has announced a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III will do a flypast at the Aviation Expo on June 17.

The RAAF C-17A Globemaster III is a transport aircraft allowing the Air Force to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world.

Lismore City Council's Danielle Hanigan said it was a major draw card for the Lismore Aviation Expo and thanked the RAAF for agreeing to show off their aircraft.

"The C-17A Globemaster is a four-engine heavy transport that can carry up to 77 tonnes. It's one of those aircraft you normally only see in the movies,” Ms Hanigan said.

"These aircraft are used by the Air Force for a wide range of missions, from transporting troops from Australia to Afghanistan, to providing support during the Queensland flood crisis and taking part in Operation Christchurch Assist.”

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Expo visitors to see this aircraft up close and personal.”

The RAAF aircraft is just one of the exciting attractions at the third annual Lismore Aviation Expo.

Other highlights include an aerobatics spectacular by Paul Bennet Airshows, the chance to go inside the cockpit of a REX SAAB 340, and warbird and helicopter joy flights.

Rotorwing Helicopter Services and local hot air balloon operators will be showing off their flying machines while major sponsor Fast Aviation will launch Lismore's new 24-hour charter service at the event.

Visitors can also see displays of aircraft from the 1900s right through to the modern day as well as military aircraft, drones, model planes, vintage cars and motorcycles.

The Lismore Aviation Expo is family event with children's entertainment, market stalls and yummy food.

MORE INFO:

When: Saturday June 17, 9am to 4pm.

Where: Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Road, South Lismore.

Entry: $5 per person, free entry for children under 16. (Proceeds go to Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter)

Transport: Buses from Lismore Lake or Lismore Passenger Terminal.