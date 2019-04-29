Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lukas Bates wearing a costume of the Queen Elizabeth Tower (known as Big Ben) is helped by an official as he attempts to get past the finishing line, during the 39th London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Lukas Bates wearing a costume of the Queen Elizabeth Tower (known as Big Ben) is helped by an official as he attempts to get past the finishing line, during the 39th London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Athletics

Big Ben runner’s comical finish to London Marathon

29th Apr 2019 11:37 AM

One runner in the 39th London Marathon had a bad time at the end.

Lukas Bates, 30, of the Paddock Wood Athletic Club in Kent, was attempting to break the world record for a runner dressed as a landmark building - in this case the tower that houses Big Ben.

But as he finished, his costume's peaked roof, which stretched 1.5 meters (nearly five feet) above his head, ran into the overhead scoreboard.

After several failed attempts to get under the barrier, a race steward helped him to cross the line Sunday.

Bates' quest for the record was also stymied.

He finished in 3 hours, 54 minutes, 21 seconds, almost 20 minutes slower than the record set by Richard Mietz, who ran the 2018 Berlin Marathon dressed as the Holstentor.

 

athletics big ben editors picks london marathon lukas bates
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    News THE Northern Rivers rugby community is in mourning after the shock death of "friend, mentor, coach and referee" Ian Hooper.

    Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    premium_icon Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    Council News The proposal will now be referred to the State Government

    'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    Business Car sharing platform piloting new program locally

    11 fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon 11 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From Peruvian food to Mardigrass