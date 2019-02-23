Big batting could trouble Ballina team

RISING TALENT: Ballina pitcher Hannah Gibson has developed under the guidance of Michelle Lucas in FNC Division 1 Softball.

AS FAR North Coast Softball is coming to the business end of the season, the Division Black competition is the most congested as teams shuffle for spots in the top four.

Ballina Hammerheads are finding form at the right end of the season with Hannah Graham developing into a quality pitcher under the guidance of Michelle Lucas.

The inclusion of catcher Molly Donald has given extra depth to the team and with the likes of batter/fielders Johanna Presgrave, Jodi Knight and Amanda Nott.

They play Woodburn Wonders who are a big batting side with Kristy Lawton, Christina Costello, Carol Ryan all capable of home-run hitting.

Their field is solid with shortstop Carmen Ainsworth, pitcher Sarah Colbourne and thirdbase Kate Willock doing the damage.

Woodburn has a team not to be underestimated and Hammerheads will need to bring their best game in what should be a close result.

Usually when Byron Bay Redsox and Lismore Workers Wild Turkeys meet there is nothing between the two teams with the results only one or two runs between them.

However, lately the Redsox have been cleaning up the opposition and Workers have been struggling.

This weekend will hopefully see the return to form for Turkeys, who are starting to show signs of their former brilliance.

Lauren Forrester was sensational at thirdbase for the red and white, she was involved in eight outs last weekend and was well supported by Shay Kelly at shortstop.

Bronwyn Gibson heads the batting barrage with Carmen Thomas, Forrester and Kelly in tow. If they can limit the errors this should be a close and exciting game.

Byron's combination of Shannon Knapp pitching to catcher Terri Currie has limited the attack of teams within this competition and together with the hard-hitting antics of Currie, Nikki Graf, Tracey Johnson and Kerry Northcott.

Casino players Lachlan and Mikayla Coe will be up against their second registered club in Ballina Sharks in the Division Red competition.

This will be a great hit out for Coe as he will get the opportunity to bat against his mentor and teammate Michelle Lucas.

Despite Sharks being without the Coe's, they will dominate this game such is the strength within the club.

Goonellabah Gunnas will be looking forward to taking on Rous Hotel Warriors.

Gunnas have been playing great softball in recent games even against Ballina Sharks last weekend.

They are a strong batting side with Zac Poulton, stalwart Trish Claydon and Jodie Foster consistently hitting through the field.

Warriors have a mix of youth and experience and are aggressive in the field and with the bat. Big games from Libby Cramp, Wesley Wilford and Tanya Harris-Batman will be required to win this game.