Big batters will be on show in T20

Marist Brothers opening batsman Ash Simes has been in blistering form with the bat in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season. Photo: File

THE big hitters of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition will be out to play in the first round of the Twenty20 season this weekend.

Marist Brothers will look to experienced opener Ash Simes who scored 227 runs across five T20 games last summer.

Only Cudgen top-order batsman Alec Williams managed to score more with 256 to his name after the Hornets defeated Ballina Bears in the T20 final.

Brothers will host Cudgen and Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Simes will look to carry his recent two-day form into the competition after back-to-back half centuries against Cudgen earlier this month.

He scored 54 runs in the first innings and backed that up with an unbeaten 71 in the win over the defending premiers.

He was the only player to score a century in the Twenty20 competition last season with his 110-run effort against Pottsville.

Pottsville is currently leading the two-day competition and plays Alstonville and Lennox Head at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar, this weekend.

Alstonville has had a strong start to the season thanks to all-rounders Terry Murphy and Steve Robb.

Murphy has already scored 199 runs and taken 20 wickets while Robb has claimed 26 scalps.

Lennox Head has had mixed results and will look to young guns Tobyn Burvill and Angus Callan to give them a boost.

Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare is back to his best and is dangerous for opposition bowlers in the T20 format.

Elsewhere, Casino RSM Cavaliers hosts Lismore Workers and Murwillumbah at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Casino opening batsman Charles Mitchell is the leading run-scorer in the competition and has already scored two centuries this season.

He is sitting on 485 runs and is full of confidence in his second year at the Cavaliers.

Other Casino players to watch include hard-hitting opener Trent Bennett and the improving Matt Bradshaw.

Workers are capable of piling on the runs if all-rounders Jason Caught and Hamish Clacher find their groove.

Both have played key roles already this season with Workers having won three of their first four games after a long absence from the competition.

Top-order batsman Jackson Agius is the key man for Murwillumbah.

Games will be played at all three grounds at 8.30am, noon and 3pm.