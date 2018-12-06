Big Bash predicted teams Round 1

Picking a starting XI for the Big Bash is fraught with danger, let alone trying to do it more than a week out from the first game of the season.

In BBL|07, for instance, English import David Willey opened the batting but also found himself coming in at the fall of the fifth wicket for the Perth Scorchers. You just can't pick 'em with any sense of certainty.

Of all the sides in this year's Big Bash, reigning champions the Adelaide Strikers appear to have the most settled line-up, at least until any international call-ups come for the likes of wicketkeeper Alex Carey, fellow opener Jake Weatherald, or potentially Peter Siddle pending any injuries to Australia's nominal strike trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Patrick Cummins.

Elsewhere, three or four sides will look completely different to last year - the likes of the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades look set for up to six changes from their regular BBL|07 line-ups, and so much for the Scorchers will come down to who is available pending national selection.

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald

Alex Carey (wk)

Matthew Short

Colin Ingram

Jono Wells

Jake Lehmann

Michael Neser

Rashid Khan

Peter Siddle

Ben Laughlin

Billy Stanlake

If captain Travis Head (BAT, $207,500) is unavailable due to national duties, then Renegades import Matthew Short (BAT, $129,900) plays and should find a spot in the top three. His final game for the 'Gades saw him make 62 from just 48 balls. At that price and available solely as a batsman, he's a good mid-price option, particularly when the Strikers have the double in Round 2, as it's reasonable to expect he plays the majority of the season. Other than his addition, the Strikers are remarkably settled heading into the defence of their first Big Bash trophy win.

Melbourne Renegades

Tim Ludeman

Cameron White

Tom Cooper

Dan Christian

Jack Wildermuth

Mackenzie Harvey

Mohammad Nabi

Kane Richardson

Chris Tremain

Jon Holland

Usman Khan Shinwari

Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch are opening for Australia against India in Adelaide, so it's reasonable to expect that - pending injury - they'll be similarly paired in Perth, rendering them unavailable for the start of the Renegades' BBL|08 season. With former Hobart Hurricane Dan Christian (BAT / BWL, $161,700) joining the statistically worst-performed Big Bash side in the competition, hopefully alongside exciting young Vic Will Sutherland (BAT / BWL, $42,000) who is still rehabbing from injury and likely to miss Round 1, the Renegades should have a different line-up to the one that played their final game in BBL|07.

Aaron Finch is likely to be on Test duty.

Melbourne Stars

Nic Maddinson

Ben Dunk

Marcus Stoinis

Dwayne Bravo

Glenn Maxwell

Evan Gulbis

Jonathan Merlo

Adam Zampa

Dan Worrall

Sandeep Lamichhane

Jackson Bird

Talk about change! Expect four immediate changes to the Stars' line-up this season, with all of West Indian Dwayne Bravo (BAT / BWL, $204,300), Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (BWL, $62,500), tall quick Jackson Bird (BWL, $65,000), and top order batsman Nic Maddinson (BAT, $136,000) - a likely opener alongside Ben Dunk (WKP / BAT, $67,900), who'll don the gloves as Australian Test representative Pete Handscomb will be otherwise occupied - expected to be regulars for the Stars in BBL|08. All look like solid SuperCoach BBL investments, either as set-and-forgets or upgrade targets for when the Stars have the double later in the season.

Marcus Stoinis is a key player for the Stars.

Perth Scorchers

Michael Klinger

David Willey

Mitchell Marsh

Hilton Cartwright

Ashton Turner

Ashton Agar

Josh Inglis

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Andrew Tye

Usman Qadir

Jhye Richardson

A reasonably settled line-up if not necessarily a settled order, veteran Michael Klinger is a super cheap opening option at just $79,300 solely as a batsman, particularly as he has the double in Round 1. His BBL|07 season was a disappointment, but he's far better than his numbers there indicate. English import David Willey (BAT / BWL, $194,000) can bat anywhere in the order, whilst a decision that will no doubt influence plenty of SuperCoach owners is the Scorchers' choice of 'keeper, with both Josh Inglis and the injury-prone Sam Whiteman priced identically at $62,500 - whichever one is picked is the one to plump for as a bench option, at least, as either a 'keeper or batsman. News Mitch Marsh (BAT / BWL, $198,000) has been dropped from the Australian Test side opens a chance as a top-order option for the Scorchers, particularly as they have the double in Round 1.

English player David Willey is back at the Scorchers.

Sydney Thunder

1. Shane Watson

2. Kurtis Patterson

3. Jos Buttler

4. Joe Root

5. Callum Ferguson

6. Jason Sangha

7. Daniel Sams

8. Arjun Nair

9. Chris Green

10. Gurinder Sandhu

11. Fawad Ahmed

With a stacked top order, it's likely the Thunder will get plenty of early runs with English internationals Jos Buttler (BAT / WKP, $160,200) and Joe Root (BAT, $200,000) taking up two of the opening four positions. Kurtis Patterson (BAT, $89,300) is flying heavily under the radar amongst SuperCoach coaches given he is likely to open alongside Shane Watson (BAT / BWL, $166,700) - his price tag presents huge value. However with the addition of Jason Sangha (BAT, $42,000), who is in white-hot form, throws around some serious questions about where he sits in the lineup. Can he make an impact if he's batting No. 6? Watson is likely to suit up as an opener, but the real intrigue surrounds where Ryan Gibson (BAT, $62,500) fits given his underwhelming performance in BBL|07.

Jos Buttler is set to bat high for the Thunder. Picture: Brett Costello

Sydney Sixers

1. Joe Denly

2. Jack Edwards

3. Daniel Hughes

4. Moises Henriques

5. Jordan Silk

6. Peter Nevill

7. Steve O'Keefe

8. Sean Abbott

9. Ben Dwarshuis

10. Mickey Edwards

11. Lloyd Pope

The Sixers present as a mixed bag ahead of BBL|08, however, their upside is enormous. Joe Denly (BAT, $186,800) is a bonafide star and needs no further introduction, but it's wonderkid Jack Edwards (BAT / BWL, $42,000) who stands a very good chance of pairing up with Denly to open for the Sixers. Edwards has been mooted as an opener for some time, and the teen prodigy is massive value for SuperCoach coaches at a bargain basement price. If Edwards doesn't open with Denly, it's likely he'll switch out with Daniel Hughes (BAT, $97,800) at first drop. Moises Henriques (BAT / BWL, $88,000) is a must-start. He returns to the BBL after some time away, but his talents with bat and ball, combined with a juicy price of $88K make him massive value for anybody seriously having a crack at SuperCoach BBL title honours. Lloyd Pope (BWL, $62,500) has been branded the second-coming of Shane Warne, and while he'll get plenty of opportunities to show his wares, we hope the teenage sensation isn't overawed and smacked all over the park.

Hobart Hurricanes

1. D'Arcy Short

2. Matthew Wade

3. Ben McDerrmott

4. George Bailey

5. Caleb Jewell

6. James Faulkner

7. Simon Milenko

8. Johan Botha

9. Jofra Archer

10. Clive Rose

11. Tymal Mills

The Hurricanes are blessed with all-rounders to the point where Jofra Archer (BAT / BWL, $174,400) is likely to be used as a specialist bowler, which if so makes him a non-selection in SuperCoach at that price point. He's good enough to be playing higher up the order, and perhaps at times will, but he will bowl his maximum overs week in, week out. D'Arcy Short (BAT / BWL, $258,900) is the most expensive player in the game, and will be one of the most selected players in SuperCoach, but is certainly worth shelling out for. George Bailey (BAT, $90,900) has represented Australia in all three formats and can be relied upon as your fourth or fifth choice batsmen in your SuperCoach side.

Brisbane Heat

1. Chris Lynn

2. Brendon McCullum

3. Sam Heazlett

4. Joe Burns

5. Jimmy Peirson

6. Ben Cutting

7. James Pattinson

8. Mark Steketee

9. Brendan Doggett

10. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

11. Mitchell Swepson

The Heat have an embarrassment of riches with six genuine sloggers available, making selection a tough ask. Chris Lynn (BAT, $202,000) is one of the best big-hitters in the BBL and should be one of the first picked in any SuperCoach team. He's paired with the notorious Brendon McCullum (BAT, $113,100) who is considered one of the best hitters in the short-form game across the globe. At the other end of the order, the Heat have a perfect blend of pace and spin with the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman (BWL, $93,800) and James Pattinson (BWL, $62,500). The former is a gun-for-hire and noted wicket-taker in the short form game, while the latter returns from an extensive injury layoff and is incredibly cheap given what he is capable of. Shane Warne's must-start bowler, Mitch Swepson (BWL, $101,100), looms as value, while Ben Cutting (BAT/BWL, $130,500) sits in an awkward price bracket but oozes class and can go large. The big question is where young gun Max Bryant (BAT, $42,000) fits in, or if he fits in at all.

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.