Big announcement from Northern Rivers energy company

Enova Energy has gone from strength to strength.

THE Northern Rivers' own energy retailer, Enova Community Energy, today announced its first planned regional partnership for providing community-based electricity retailer services.

Enova has been championing the transition to renewable energy and helping power the Northern Rivers community since its inception two years ago.

Chairwoman Alison Crook said today's announcement means it will soon reach even more Australians.

"Our goal is not only to help local communities take back their own power, but to quickly help them reduce the impact of fossil fuels on climate change,” she said.

The announcement is the first of what Enova hopes will be many regional partnerships throughout Australia that help individual communities generate, store, and share their own locally produced renewable energy.

Border Trust, the Community Foundation for Albury-Wodonga, is partnering with Enova to create Border Community Energy (BCE) - and is the first region to partner with Enova under this style of arrangement.

A portion of the profit generated will be reinvested via Border Trust's established grants program to support grass roots community and not-for-profit, charitable initiatives.

BCE spokesman, Michael Houlihan, said they expected to start retailing first in Albury by the second quarter of 2019 and to extend to include Wodonga residents under a Victorian licence by the end of 2019.

"We are inspired by the revolutionary model Enova has already created within the Northern Rivers region of NSW,” he said.

"Through their hard work they have proved local ideas and initiatives can have state-wide impacts.”

Until November 17, Northern Rivers residents have the opportunity to become an Enova shareholder, to strengthen the drive to return control of energy to local communities.

To become a share-holder go to www.crowd88.com/en/company/enova-energy/overview/