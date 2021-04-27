US President Joe Biden will boost capital gains taxes on about 500,000 wealthy families to pay for child care and education, a White House official confirmed

US President Joe Biden will boost capital gains taxes on about 500,000 wealthy families to pay for child care and education, a White House official confirmed

President Joe Biden will propose a tax hike on the investment gains of the wealthiest individuals to pay for his new plan to help US families, a top White House economist said Monday.

Biden this week is expected to lay out his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college, using higher taxes on the rich to offset the hefty price tag.

"This change will only apply to three tenths of a percent of taxpayers, which is not the top one percent, it's not even the top one half of one percent," he told reporters, citing 2018 tax filing data.

He did not provide any details of the new higher tax, but media reports last week cited officials saying the plan will increase the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 percent from 20 percent.

But Deese defended the proposal.

"And importantly, the revenue from this provision would help invest directly in our kids and our families and our future economic competitiveness and put us in a position where we can drive greater economic growth."

His massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan would be paid for in part with higher corporate taxes.

jca-hs/mdl

...

Originally published as Biden to propose tax hike on richest to pay for investments: White House