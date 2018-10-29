Bid for asphalt plant and quarry ban near homes

Ballina Shire Council will consider manning some industries close to homes.

EXTRACTIVE industries like quarries could be banned from being build around homes in part of the Northern Rivers.

Ballina Shire Council considered a host of options to amend its policy on such industries at Thursday's meeting.

Councillor Sharon Parry called for the council to try to implement a 1km exclusion zone around residential areas.

Cr Parry said the possible health concerns around operations like asphalt plants should warrant such a restriction.

"Lets protect our residents until the science (shows) extractive industries are safe for people living close to them,” she said.

"It says very loudly to the state government and to our residents that we care about their health and wellbeing.

"We might not get very far, but at least we're saying this is really important to us.

"I believe our community would want us to stand up and be counted and show our hand.”

Councillors discussed community concerns for asphalt plants in particular.

One asphalt plant was planned by multi-national company Fulton Hogan for an existing quarry site at Stokers Lane in the Teven Valley earlier this year.

But the applicant withdrew the DA before it could be determined by the council.

It had previously been met with significant community opposition.

Cr Phillip Meehan said in relation to an Alstonville-based asphalt plant, that it was appropriate to consider changing the rules when that company's lease was up for renewal.

Cr Jeff Johnson said the change would be a way to "highlight the concerns”.

Cr Ben Smith said it could prove difficult to stray from NSW's state environmental planning policies.

"They're pretty much a directive from the State Government,” he said.

"I've never seen any flexibility from the State Government ever.

"If you're trying to change the whole shire-wide approach, you're not going to move the state through this policy.”

Cr Smith said it would be more suitable to apply pressure in the lead-up to the state election.

Council staff confirmed if the buffer zone is adopted, existing, legal, extractive industry operations would still have valid approval.

Councillors voted to prepare amendments for the development control plan and expand a submission to the Department of Planning and Environment.

The proposed change also "seeks to prohibit extractive industries within the Shire on certain all sites within 1000 metres of residential areas”.

Phillip Meehan, Ben Smith and mayor David Wright voted against the motion.

Cr Stephen McCarthy was absent from the meeting.