Bid, buy and fundraise at mass clearing sale

MYSTERY GOODS: Checking what's in the box are Peter Clarke, Odette Nettleton and john Castledine.

PETER Clarke and John Castledine had to make the decision to reschedule the second Kyogle Clearing Sale as the rain kept coming.

When the Kyogle Showground was "under a foot of water", organiser Mr Castledine said it was time to make a new date.

On Saturday, April 22, Rotary, Quota Lions and CWA join forces to bring a bigger and better sale of goods "including the kitchen sink" to the showground.

Other items up for auction include tractors, farming implements, camper trailers, tools, kitchens, mowers, engines, furniture, a horse float,and lots more.

Some items have a reserve price. Bidders can register on the day and payment is by cash or cheque.

There will be food available on site.

Money raised goes towards fitness equipment along Kyogle's walking paths.

Last year's sale raised $5000.

For more information phone John on 0427145905.