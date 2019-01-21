Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
Business

BHP accused of $300m royalty rip-off

21st Jan 2019 12:44 PM

MINING company BHP has been accused of ripping off taxpayers by as much as $300 million in royalties.

According to 6PR, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is going after the world's largest mining company for iron ore royalties that it believes were deliberately underpaid.

The Western Australian Government reportedly believes BHP has been understating its prices and paying lower taxes for at least 12 years.

It believes BHP owes the state between $200 million and $300 million.

It's been claimed BHP used a wholly-owned Singapore marketing hub subsidiary to understate the price of iron sold Japan and China buyers.

The claim has been the subject of a massive legal dispute that is just being revealed.

Last year BHP paid $530 million to the Australian Tax Office to settle a dispute that may be related to the Western Australia claim.

More Stories

Show More
allegations bhp bhp billiton business mining royalties western australian government

Top Stories

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    News SPRINKLERS and fixed hoses will be banned when level two water restrictions come into effect in Casino later this week.

    • 21st Jan 2019 1:30 PM
    Popular barbecue eatery relocates to Lismore

    premium_icon Popular barbecue eatery relocates to Lismore

    News The Stockpot Kitchen is saying goodbye to the Bangalow Bowlo

    Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    premium_icon Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    News Sgt Mark Johnston praised for his bravery at domestic incident

    80,000 bricks and six months: History of amazing Lego castle

    premium_icon 80,000 bricks and six months: History of amazing Lego castle

    Community "You can build anything with Lego... anything”.