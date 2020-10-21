BGA creator ‘Queen Amy’ blows over with kids in car

Amy Wilkinson was caught drink driving at more than three times the limit with two children in the car. Picture: Social media

The creator of the secret women-only Facebook group Bad Girls Advice has been caught drunk behind the wheel with her two children in the car.

Amy Louise Wilkinson, also known as "Queen Amy", blew over three times the legal alcohol limit when she made the "foolish" decision to drive home after her own birthday party.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday police were patrolling in Little Mountain on September 24 when Wilkinson, 29, was swerving in the lane beside them.

"Police observed there were two young children sitting in the rear of the vehicle," Sergeant Lydford said.

"She (Wilkinson) indicated that she had about three or four drinks prior to driving."

The court heard Wilkinson told police she had been at a birthday party in Caloundra and had tried to keep tabs on how much she was drinking.

She was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.173.

Wilkinson and two others started the Facebook group, known by its members as BGA, in June 2016 which was promoted as a place for women to "feel free to release their inner sexual being".

At its prime, the site had about 200,000 members with posts ranging from dating advice to dirty jokes and memes.

The group, led by "Queen Amy", quickly gained a controversial reputation with its graphic sexual conversations and alleged bullying behaviour.

Wilkinson's group famously developed the hashtag #weaintleafin after Facebook banned BGA and a new group was created.

Amy Wilkinson started the Facebook group Bad Girls Advice in June 2016 with two other women.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Her solicitor David Abrey told the court Wilkinson was married and had two sons, aged three and five.

"The offence actually took place on her birthday," he said.

"On this night, given it was her birthday she decided to let her hair down and have some drinks with some friends."

Mr Abrey told the court Wilkinson had bought some drinks for herself and her friend when her friend told her she was pregnant.

"They were there in front of her and unfortunately Mrs Wilkinson thought 'well, might as well indulge myself in those'," he said.

"After that she made the foolish and regrettable decision to drive home."

Mr Abrey said Wilkinson was remorseful for her actions and was seeking help for some issues in her life.

"Ultimately she didn't hurt anyone, particularly the children who unfortunately were in the car with her," he said.

The court heard Wilkinson was a makeup artist and was suffering consequences from the immediate loss of her licence as she would travel from Noosa and the Gold Coast for work.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said she hoped Wilkinson would learn from her mistake.

She fined Wilkinson $1200 and disqualified her from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.