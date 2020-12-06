'Beyond brilliant' free local courses to help you get a job

YOUNG people who are looking to get onto the career ladder are encouraged to contact a Lismore training provider offering free certificate II and III courses across the summer.

The program is designed to help job seekers retrain or upskill and support school leavers entering the workforce for the first time in business, health and childcare.

ACE Community Colleges RTO manager Robyn Keenan said the recent NSW Government announcement for fee-free training was "beyond brilliant".

"What it all means is that school leavers and young adults have a truly rare opportunity to complete nationally recognised training in a skills area of increasing employment demand," she said.

"After a very long year, a time that has tested the region's resilience, this is perfect news for everyone wanting to start a career and connect with a pathway to successful employment, I would encourage students and parents in the region to seize the day."

Ms Keenan said there is around 40 places available.

She said a big bonus for ACE students is the online training has student mentoring, practical workshops and placements arranged for each participant.

"Students also have an opportunity network with industry and showcase their skills," she said

"Really this could be your reset or your getting started moment; whatever way you look at it Skilling for Recovery fee free training is a chance to change your world."

The Skilling for Recovery Training Initiative is part of a matched funding commitment of almost $320 million between the NSW and Australian Government's under the Job Trainer Fund and a key component of the NSW COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

If you are aged 25 or over and not currently employed or aged 17-24 (regardless of employment status) or at risk of losing your job, this could be your opportunity to complete a full certificate course at zero cost.

Available courses with ACE Community Colleges until mid-2021 for eligible students are:

BSB20115 Certificate II in Business

HLT23215 Certificate II in Health Support Services

BSB30115 Certificate III in Business

CHC30113 Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support.

For more information call 6622 1903.