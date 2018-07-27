Menu
Beyonces twins still in hospital
Beyonce shares rare photo of twins

by New York Post
27th Jul 2018 2:09 AM

BEYONCE has finally given the world a rare glimpse of her family life with her children.

The pop diva, who's currently on tour with husband Jay-Z, shared a photo of 13-month-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

The photo, which she posted on her website, is only the second time the famous mother has shared photos of her twins, the New York Post reports. It has since been widely shared by her fanbase, called the Beyhive, on social media.

In the photo, the Single Ladies singer, 36, is smiling and laughing as the pair sit on her lap.

Daughter Rumi is also smiling with joy, but Sir looks a little more serious.

The first photo the superstar released was back in the summer of 2017 when they were just one month old.

Other snaps in the album included snaps with eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, enjoying family time aboard a yacht, and glam poses of the superstar in several designer ensembles.

Blue 💙😍 #beyoncé #beyonce #queenb #queenbey #beyhive #yoncé #slay

A post shared by B🍋Y B Y E (@unitedhive) on

The couple, who recently wrapped up their European leg of their joint On the Run II world tour, kicked off their North American dates in Cleveland this week.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

