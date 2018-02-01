BEWARE: Scammers renew efforts as NBN comes to town

WITH the introduction of the NBN network to Evans Head, an increase of scam calls telling people they must transfer immediately or suffer fines has also been reported.

This is not the case as Telstra has advised that customers have 18 months to contact their chosen network provider to make the move across to the NBN.

Telstra recently contacted The Northern Star to help advise people not to fall for telphone calls claiming to represent them.

"Any attempt to deceive our customers with false information is very concerning for Telstra,” Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said.

"The fact that most of these scam calls originate from overseas makes it difficult to prevent the calls from being made, so we are likely to see more of them in the future.

"Customers need to be prepared for scam callers and the advice we give them is to hang up immediately if they're not sure who is on the other end of the phone and report the call to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) via the www.scamwatch.gov.au or by calling 1300 795 995.”

What to do if you suspect a scam caller

If you're not sure that the person on the other end of the phone is legitimate, then hang up and call the organisation by using their official contact details.

Don't share personal, credit card or banking details over the phone, unless you've made the call and the phone number came from a trusted source.

Never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer

Make sure your computer is protected with regularly updated anti-virus software

If your alarm bells are ringing or you think something's not quite right, just hang up.

https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/news/scammers-pretending-to-be-from-telstra-technical-support-continue-cold-calling-australians