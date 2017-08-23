25°
BEWARE: New scam targets frequent flyers

23rd Aug 2017
Police are warning residents about a scam targeting travellers.
A TOO good to be true deal offering free business class tickets with Qantas has had frequent flyers jumping online to claim the unbelievable bargain.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what it is: untrue and a scam, police say.

The fake promotion is the latest scam out to swindle consumers with the Richmond Local Area Command warning of the fraudulent claims on its Facebook page yesterday.

"Sorry but Qantas is not going to give you two free airline tickets,” page administrator, Senior Constable David Henderson wrote on the command's Facebook site.

He said the claim of free tickets, the poor grammar and unusual website name, Qantas-ticket.com, were all hallmarks of a scam.

The reference to the company as 'Qantas Airline', which is not the company's official title, should raise more red flags for consumers, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police have urged the community to avoid clicking on the scam's website link.

If you are concerned about a possible scam, call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

