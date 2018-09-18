Alternative view on campus rape unwelcome

Sex therapist Bettina Arndt is confronted by protesters from the Victorian Socialists at La Trobe University before her talk.

Sex therapist Bettina Arndt is confronted by protesters from the Victorian Socialists at La Trobe University before her talk.

THE police riot squad is on standby and security has been beefed up for next week's speech at the University of Queensland by sex therapist Bettina Arndt.

Ms Arndt will be speaking on why there is not a rape crisis at Australian universities and why a uni campus is more dangerous for men than women.

Her detractors argue rape is real, and a big problem at universities.

The UQ Liberal National club has invited Ms Arndt to speak next Thursday, September 27, as part of her controversial tour, which has already sparked mass campus demonstrations by protesting socialist students.

At La Trobe Melbourne and Sydney University, Ms Arndt was confronted by students, some of whom banged on the doors of the lecture theatre and chanted, "Bettina Arndt, go to hell. Go take Milo (Yianipoulos) there as well."

In Sydney the riot squad was called.

Ms Arndt says universities are becoming increasingly unsafe places not for young women but for young men.

"It is the most unromantic thing to ask, 'Can I kiss you? Can I touch you?' Most women don't want a man to behave that way,'' she tells students.

Sex therapist Bettina Arndt has sparked a furore with her controversial stance on campus sexual assaults.

Ms Arndt also cautioned against NSW changing sexual consent laws in the wake of the rape trials involving Sydney man Luke Lazarus.

Lazarus was accused of raping 18-year-old Saxon Mullins in an alley behind his father's Kings Cross nightclub in May 2013.

He was found guilty and sentenced to three years' prison, but acquitted on appeal.

The Court of Criminal Appeal then found last year the second judge had erred in her decision, but it was not fair to order another retrial.

Ms Arndt believes cases such as that of Luke Lazarus fuel arguments about sexual consent.

"It is a very difficult case, and it is not surprising that it created this outrage which has been used to fuel this whole argument about enthusiastic consent," she tells students.

"And just because it is a bad case that a lot of us find very disappointing, it doesn't mean we should go down this road of tilting the rules to really disadvantage men who are falsely accused."

Ms Arndt believes young male students should seek an "enthusiastic yes", despite it being the "most unromantic thing I can imagine".

Protesters block the entrance to Arndt’s appearance at Sydney University.

"I think particularly in this current climate, you can't afford to take that risk. You have to constantly make sure she is still on side," Ms Arndt says.

"(Women have) been told on campus that she can turn around later and say she changed her mind about consent, and that is absolutely appalling."

It's a stirring and polarising debate. UQ vice-chancellor and president Professor Peter Høj said last year an unacceptable number of students had experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault at UQ.

He referred to a survey showing 1.6 per cent of women students had experienced sexual assault, "and as the report shows, this is a serious issue facing Australia's universities and society as a whole".

For the socialist students, this is not a debate. For them, the verdict is in. They don't want to hear what Ms Arndt has to say.

They believe she is wrong and nothing will change their minds.

Ms Arndt's lectures use cases of US rape allegations, and data from both the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and the Australian Human Rights Commission, to make the case that there is not a growing prevalence of rape and sexual assault against female university students.

Will be an interesting night at UQ. There's nothing quite like passion to divide a university campus.

An artist’s impression of the Riverwalk on Kingsford Smith Drive

Dogsy's had his day

Veteran race caller Paul Dolan is finally hanging up the headphones.

QUEENSLAND greyhound racing will never be the same when legendary racecaller Paul "Dogsy'' Dolan hangs up the binoculars in a few weeks.

Dolan has been the voice of greyhounds in Queensland for 40 years.

He began calling dogs at Tweed Heads in the late 1970s and became the state's top dog caller soon after, broadcasting from the Gabba during the halcyon days of the 1980s.

Back then it would not be uncommon to have 40 bookies fielding on the dogs.

When the Gabba closed, Dogsy made the move across to Albion Park.

But he's called just about everywhere, including the old Beenleigh and Gold Coast tracks, which are now shut.

The best dog Dolan has ever seen in the flesh is Rapid Journey.

He prefaces that by saying he never saw live Brett Lee or Fernando Bale.

Dogsy has a soft spot for the champion Queensland bitch Flying Amy, and also rated the Tony Zammit-trained Surf Lorian as one of the best he's ever seen.

As well as calling greyhounds, Dolan was a regular on the country gallops circuit, often making the trek to places like Kilcoy, Esk and Beaudesert to ply his trade.

And on those lovely country tracks, the warm Queensland weather would occasionally lure him out of the caller's box for his favourite beverage, a XXXX ale.

Dogsy, 65, fell asleep driving home from Albion Park one night recently and was lucky to get out of it.

He knew the time was right to give it away after a wonderful and illustrious career. Travelling, golf and relaxing are his key priorities in retirement but of course he will still call the odd country meeting and intends to stay involved in the greyhound industry in some fashion, having owned several good dogs over the years.

John "Bunny'' Brasch will take over the top dog status among Queensland's greyhound racecallers.

This Thursday night at Albion Park, Dogsy will be farewelled by the greyhound community.

Bush bashed again

FACELESS bureaucrats are once again robbing the bush.

Queensland school students will be the big losers from the State Government's decision to cut funding for a hands-on agricultural education program that showcases where food comes from and highlights job opportunities in agriculture.

More than 10,000 students had benefitted from the School to Industry partnership program. The program has been axed, despite an annual budget of just $181,000.

It's another example of the Labor Government turning its back on the bush.

A PM scorned

Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull out grocery shopping in New York

THE word out of New York is that former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is putting pen to paper and is writing a tell-all book.

It is expected to be out before the next election, and will likely detail the explosive behind-the-scenes machinations during the leadership spill that cost him the prime minister's job.

Word is it will concentrate specifically on the role played by his challenger Peter Dutton, and eventual spill victor Scott Morrison.

That would complete the hatchet job he's doing on the Coalition.