Better training, education for prisoners

Minister for Correction David Elliott at the Grafton Correctional Centre on a visit.

A NEW education model aims to double the number of inmates completing literacy and numeracy programs within the state's correctional system.

Minister for Corrections David Elliott announced the delivery of the new scheme, which seeks to reduce reoffending by targeting core education, training needs and improving employment prospects for when inmates are released.

Mr Elliot is confident the contractor awarded the contact yesterday, BSI Learning, would be committed to engaging inmates to undertake these programs.

General Manager Kala Philip outlined the organisation's strong track record in delivering these specialist program since 2008.

"Over the past 10 years, BSI Learning enrolled 11,637 students and issued 10,059 qualifications or statements of attainment - meaning 89 per cent of our correctional centre students successfully completing units of competency," Ms Phillip said.

Under the new model, courses will be delivered more consistently across the year.